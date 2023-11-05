L’self control it determines whether we study or have fun, whether we save or spend, whether we concentrate on work or put off deadlines. Lack of self-control is sometimes a symptom of a number of more serious disorders including depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. The part of the brain responsible for this, the prefrontal cortex, is located directly behind the forehead. The prefrontal cortex allows us to plan, pay attention, and regulate our emotions and bodies, generally preventing us from doing things we would regret. In other words, it allows us to resist our immediate impulses and to redirect them. Self-control boils down to just this: saying “no” to impulses, choosing thedifficult option instead of the comfortable one. Here are some simple tips that can give a boost to our will.