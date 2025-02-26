Antony, the most in the form of Betis, arrived this past winter market, will finally play the League match against Real Madrid next Saturday at Benito Villamarín after removing the red card that saw last day against Getafe. The Federation’s Discipline Committee has accepted the allegations of the Verdiblanco Club.

The Brazilian made a foul behind in the time of added to Juan Iglesias, who twisted in pain, but in the images it is appreciated that Antony, despite throwing himself to the ground with forcefulness, barely touches the foot of the blue player. Alberola Rojas did not hesitate at that time to teach the red card to the greenish forward.

It is appreciated how Antony does not stop looking at the ball without being inferred in the player’s impetuous action any mood to contact the Getafe player “

Discipline resolution





“After viewing the images, it is appreciated how the player D. Antony Matheus dos Santos does not stop looking at at any time the ball that the opposing player has been controlling, trying to intercept with his left foot the trajectory of the ball that has just hit the Referred adversary, without being inferred in the impetuous action of the expelled player any mood to contact Getafe player, but to contact the ball, although in the end I do not Get, ”says discipline resolution.

Antony, who arrived in Heliópolis assigned to Manchester United, where he did not yield at the expected level despite the payment of 95 million of the Red Devils to Ajax, is being one of the sensations of the league in recent days, appointed on several occasions The best of the game. São Paulo’s has three goals in six games with Betis.