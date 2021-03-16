Dubai (Union)

The Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association rejected the complaint submitted by Fujairah Football Company against the ruling of the Fujairah and Al Wasl match in the Arab Gulf League competition, as well as against the video referee, the video assistant referee, and the referee committee of the Football Association.

This came during a meeting of the committee through visual communication technology, headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, and the committee decided by consensus to accept the complaint in form, reject it as a matter, oblige the complainant to pay fees, and impose a fine of 30 thousand dirhams on Fujairah for his players obtaining 6 warnings in one match in the U-21 league .