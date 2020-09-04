A.necdotes from the early Greens sometimes sound like jokes. In January 1990 three Green Party leaders met for a press conference in Bonn. There are two women and a man, the occasion is the party’s tenth birthday. One says: The Greens have actually lost all “opposition spirit”, and party friends only “vow” for ministerial posts. It is a “bleak present” like a “broken marriage”. In a paper that she wants to distribute to journalists, it says that the party is “without perspective, incapable of action, functionless”. Says the other, analogously: Then resign your office. Poison the one back: yourself. A battle of words ensues in front of the assembled capital city press.

Justus Bender Editor in politics for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In the middle of it sits Ralf Fücks, who is also party chairman, but feels like a child of divorce between the angry women. “They asked each other to resign. I was still trying to save what can be saved. That was actually the low point of this internal party state of war between Fundis and Realos, ”he says today.