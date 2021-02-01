Dubai (Union)

The Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association, in its meeting today, headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, decided to suspend Bandar Al-Ahbabi, the Al Ain player, for two matches, and to fine him 4 thousand dirhams, for violating Article 19 of the guiding list of violations and penalties for competitions.

The committee imposed a fine of 10 thousand dirhams on Al-Nasr, Al-Ain, Al-Hamriya, and Khorfakkan, for violating the protocol for matches operations in the Arab Gulf League and First Division League, and two fines on Ajman, each of 10 thousand dirhams, for violating the match operations protocol in Two incidents, the first witnessed the entry of an unauthorized person into the dressing room, before and after the end of the match, while the second witnessed the descent of the technical and administrative staff to The playing field, shaking hands and touching hands, and non-commitment to wearing masks.

The committee imposed a penalty for drawing attention to the Rams club, for not providing the minimum number of security men, and it punished Masfout and Rams with a warning for violating the protocol for matches operations in the First Division League and the Youth League.