Riyadh (dpa)

The Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation decided to suspend Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nasr striker, for one match, and fined him 30,000 Saudi riyals.

The Saudi Federation indicated in an official statement that it accepted Al-Shabab’s complaint against Ronaldo, after it was proven that the Portuguese star violated Article No. “1-57” of the Disciplinary Committee’s regulations.

The statement added that it was decided to suspend Ronaldo for one match in all official competitions in which he is entitled to participate, with the player required to pay a fine of 10,000 riyals to the treasury of the Saudi Football Association. The penalty decision also includes obligating the Portuguese star to pay 20,000 Saudi riyals to Al-Shabab Club, representing the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The statement stressed that this punishment is not subject to appeal or appeal in accordance with Article 144 of the Discipline and Ethics Regulations.

Ronaldo celebrated with a disgraceful gesture towards Al-Shabab fans, after Al-Nasr won 3-2.