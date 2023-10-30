According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority, the lawsuit was filed due to “hate speech published by Navon against the Israeli people and Israeli organizations on social media platforms.”

The merits of the disciplinary case stated, “Since the beginning of the war, Tzipi Navon has published many posts on her Facebook page that include extremely offensive statements against various parties, including protest bodies, media channels, media professionals, the Public Prosecution, the left, the head of the opposition, and others.”

In the lawsuit, several publications by Navon were cited, in which she described various people and organizations as “traitors,” “traitorous Jews,” “scum,” and “fifth columns,” and said that they “should be prosecuted” after the attack launched by Hamas. On Israel on October 7th.

The employee wrote most of the posts, and in other cases she shared others’ posts, and sometimes added her own “vulgar words,” according to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

The State Employees Committee said that the chief of staff to the prime minister’s wife “has a notable past of involvement in similar acts.”

In September 2019, Navon received a clarification call from the Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the time, due to various offensive posts, and in 2021, a lawsuit was filed against her before the Disciplinary Court due to offensive posts as well, and she was convicted and sentenced to a severe reprimand and the confiscation of half of her salary.