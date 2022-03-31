A medical disciplinary complaint has been filed against the medical examiner who determined a natural death of former intelligence officer Hans van de Ven last year. The doctor’s conclusion put a stop to the police investigation into the shadowy death. Investigation of this site has reopened the case.

The complaint to the Regional Disciplinary Court for Healthcare in Amsterdam was submitted yesterday by former detective Klaas Langendoen, who acts as liquidator of the legacy of Hans van de Ven. Langendoen wants clarification about the way in which the medical examiner came to the conclusion that Van de Ven had died of a ruptured abdominal artery. This conclusion turned out to be incorrect on further investigation.

On 5 February 2021, agents found the former head of Signal Analysis of the secret service MIVD, Hans van de Ven, dead in his home in Amstelveen. He lay lifeless in the bathtub. In the same house was a woman wanted by law enforcement who tried to flee. In view of this suspicious situation, a murder investigation was immediately launched, in which the Forensic Investigation Service was also called in.

reopening

That investigation was called off after a few hours after the medical examiner of the GGD Amsterdam had found a natural death. Partly because Van de Ven had a swollen abdomen, the doctor thought it was an internal bleeding in the abdominal area.

Relatives had serious doubts about that conclusion and started their own investigation, in which this site was involved. The research led to the podcast series Hans’s black day, which has since been listened to 625,000 times. More importantly, the investigation led to the reopening of the case by the Amsterdam Public Prosecution Service.

Doctor-patient confidentiality

An autopsy requested by the relatives soon showed that Hans van de Ven's abdominal artery was not torn. The AUMC believes that the cause of death must have been a heart attack. Forensic pathologist Frank van de Goot, who looked at the medical data at our request, thinks that conclusion is too short-sighted. According to him, other scenarios such as poisoning are also possible. The Public Prosecution Service is currently having this possibility investigated by the NFI.

On behalf of the relatives of Hans van de Ven, Klaas Langendoen asked the GGD inspector several times for information. The doctor said he was unable to provide that information because of his medical confidentiality. If Langendoen’s complaint is declared admissible, the Regional Disciplinary Court for Healthcare will consider the case. In such a case it takes months before a decision is made.

