The Disciplinary Committee of the championship analyzed this Friday one of the most complicated cases in recent years, the excesses caused by a fight between the brave groups of Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

This Thursday’s game, with which the two teams caught up with the tenth round of the BetPlay League 2024-2, ended in the 56th minute. Shortly after Marino Hinestroza scored 2-0 in favor of Nacional, Junior fans attacked green supporters in the north stand of the stage.

The Nacional bar located in that sector of the Atanasio returned the attack violently, after the theft of a rag, and they extended the fight to the western stand and, then, to the transfer areas and to the outside.

The balance, according to the Medellín Metropolitan Police, was 20 people injured, including three in serious condition. Images of the brawl, recorded on video and in photographs, including those by EL TIEMPO photographer Jaiver Nieto, showed the seriousness of the events.

The Medellín mayor’s office made decisions this Friday: it will not lend the Atanasio Girardot stadium to Atlético Nacional for the next two games and then it will close the north stand for another two, it prohibited the entry of banners and closed borders for visiting fans until the end of 2025.

“What happened on Thursday in the stadium during the match between Nacional and Junior is unacceptable. That a sporting event ends in a battle between those who call themselves fans shows us that we still lack a lot of culture to live football in peace,” said Mayor Federico Gutiérrez, who also He published on his social networks the faces of several barrabravas involved in the fight.

There was no decision from the Disciplinary Committee this Friday

For its part, the championship’s Disciplinary Committee met this Friday to study the case and make decisions. However, EL TIEMPO learned that, after the meeting, they will take their time to analyze all the evidence and give their verdict.

“It is a complex issue. They will take their time due to the amount of evidence that must be analyzed”a source close to Dimayor told this newspaper.

Among the decisions that the Committee will have to make are the sanctions to the two teams for the bad behavior of their fans and how this will affect the final result of the match.

It should be remembered that, according to the Single Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation, when a match cannot be completed due to bad behavior by the fans of a certain club, this team will lose the match 0-3. In this case, there were excesses from both Junior and Nacional fans, which complicates the situation.

