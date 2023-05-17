The Disciplinary Commission financially sanctioned Alexis Vega for “a publication on social networks”, which violated the sanctions regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation.
The post I would have shared Alexis Vega was made by a user who combined, with visual and audio effects, a play in which the Chivas soccer player gave the Atlas player a penalty and finished off with an image where Julian Quinones He is tied with chains that the rojiblanco player holds, alluding to the fact that it is his dog.
“The Disciplinary Commission reports that it determined to financially sanction the Club Guadalajara player, Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas, since today, May 16 of this year, he made a publication on his social networks, violating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular article 71 subparagraph c), which penalizes anyone who does not address themselves with respect, prudence, honesty or who does not provide clear and truthful information to the media and/or social networks.” reported the Disciplinary Commission on their social networks.
The sanction for infringing “article 71 subsection C)”, of the Regulation of Sanctions of the Mexican Soccer Federation, ranges from 28 thousand 866 pesos to 384 thousand 880 pesos, and it is for what it is pointed out to Alexis Vega.
“Anyone who does not address themselves with respect, prudence, honesty or anyone who does not provide clear and truthful information to the media and/or social networks.
“Fine of 300 to 4,000 UMAs and/or suspension of 1 to 3 matches,” reads the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation.
Own Alexis Vega, in his social networks, he had published that he did not make any publication against Julian Quinones and even taught a conversation with the Atlas player.
“Mr. Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas is warned about his future conduct, since in the event that this type of action occurs again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against him.”
