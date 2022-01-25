Stefan Medina, right back from Monterrey, was expelled last weekend in the match corresponding to day 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The Rayados board appealed the red card the defender received after a reckless tackle on Ignacio Rivero. The Disciplinary Commission reviewed the appeal and dismissed the appeal since no elements were found for the petition to proceed.
Due to this decision, Monterrey will not be able to count on Medina for the duel on date 4 against the Red Devils of Toluca. Due to their participation in the 2022 Club World Cup, this duel was rescheduled for April 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Javier Aguirre and auxiliary Antonio Amor will not be available for this match since they were expelled in the match against Cruz Azul.
The absence of Stefan Medina will be a good opportunity for Daniel Parra or Edson Gutiérrez to have minutes in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. So far neither of the two elements has had minutes in the tournament. Javier Aguirre will have to bet on one of these two options to fill the void that the Colombian will leave.
Stefan Medina will miss a game because his ejection was due to “serious foul play.”
