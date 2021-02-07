Containment measures for the coronavirus pandemic that are applied in the Murcia region they are finally beginning to translate into an improvement in the epidemiological situation. This is confirmed by the data of the last balance of the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, which has registered another day of decrease in the number of new cases detected at the same time that hospitalized patients and the number of fatalities also fell.

The data collected by Health corresponding to Saturday amount to 284 new cases detected in the Region of Murcia, 77 corresponding to the capital, 35 to Cartagena, 20 to Lorca, 17 to Cieza, 11 to Totana, 10 to Torre Pacheco, 9 to Alhama de Murcia, 9 to Mula, 9 to Yecla, 8 to Abarán, 8 to Beniel, 8 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 6 to Alcantarilla, 6 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 6 to Santomera, 5 to Mazarrón, 5 to Molina de Segura; the rest are distributed among various locations. The data confirms the trend of the last days, when the decrease in the positives detected has been sustained over time.

The positivity rate in the Region of MurciaOn the other hand, it remains at around 7.3% after a total of 3,845 were carried out in the last 24 hours. PCR tests to detect Covid-19.

Improve hospital pressure



The indicators that mark the situation of hospitals, on the other hand, also indicate a slow trend towards an improvement in the situation. At the moment there are 826 hospitalized patients in the Region of Murcia, 50 less than in the previous day, although the number of ICU patients (166) has increased, however, as one more person has been admitted to the critical care unit in the last 24 hours.

The remaining cases, 7,155 of the 7,981 currently active in the Region, are in home isolation.

Number of deceased



The Region of Murcia, yes, continues to have to mourn deaths from Covid-19, accounting for a total of 1,244 since the health crisis began after the 16 that have been registered in the last hours.

The last deaths were 10 women and 6 men of 96, 95, 92, 91, 91, 89, 87, 87, 84, 80, 76, 74, 72, 70, 69 and 57 years. Five of them were from Murcia, three from Yecla, two from Cartagena and one from Alguazas, Las Torres de Cotillas, Ceutí, Lorca, Jumilla and Moratalla.

Of the 102,058 people who have been infected in the Region of Murcia since the pandemic began, 92,833 have already been discharged; In the last hours, 4,468 people have been cured.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out 844,771 PCR tests and 94,424 antibody tests since the pandemic began.