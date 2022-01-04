Mourning in Casoria, Terry D’Aurio is discharged from the hospital, but a few hours later loses his life: investigations have begun

All are underway investigations for the tragic death of just a girl 29 years old, call Terry D’Aurio. A few hours earlier, the doctors gave her the resignation from the hospital, but his condition worsened considerably and there was nothing more to be done.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

It was her parents who decided to stick out complaint. They want to do clarity on the affair and above all on the causes that led to the death of the young woman.

The facts began in the night between December 31 and January 1. Precisely in the home of the family located in Casoria, in the province of Naples.

Terry at dawn began to blame severe abdominal pain sudden. The mother and the father are soon alarmed and that’s why they decided to rush her to the hospital emergency room St. John of God, of Frattamaggiore.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The doctors subjected her to a thorough examination visit, but a few hours later they reassured the family and allowed the girl to go back home. They gave her 5 days of prognosis and a cure.

However, on the morning of January 2, Terry D’Aurio’s conditions are get worse remarkably. The pains have always become stronger, to the point that the parents decided to ask for the intervention of an ambulance.

The tragic death of Terry D’Aurio and the investigation into the sad story

It is right after this again entrance in the same hospital that the drama took place. Unfortunately the girl’s heart has ceased to beat forever. The doctors’ attempts to try to help her were useless.

Parents shocked by the sudden loss, decided to report the incident to the local police station. The Naples North Prosecutor’s Office now wanted to open a investigation file.

They impounded the medical records and they also ordered the transfer of the body. He will be alone the autopsy to give concrete answers on the cause that led to the death of a girl of just 29, who seemed to be healthy And healthy.