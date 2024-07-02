Christian Guarnieri felt ill but the Emergency Room discharged him: he will die a few hours later.

Once again we are faced with yet another tragedy that is most likely linked to a new case of medical malpractice. A young boy who went to the hospital died Emergency room due to an illness that proved fatal after his resignation.

Christian Guarnieri

Here’s what happened.

He feels ill and goes to the emergency room: the young man is discharged shortly after

On Sunday 30 June a 34 year old man felt ill and therefore decided to go to Emergency room to be examined. Here he was welcomed by local doctors who subjected him to various checks and so-called routine analyses.

Christian

They would not have identified any kind of problem, which is why they would have decided to to resign the boy, allowing him to return home after a few hours. Christian Guarnieri but he didn’t find any kind of relief, on the contrary.

His malaise got even worse, so much so that it caused the arrival of completely unmanageable pain. Shortly after, the boy passed away without any apparent reason. It is useless to explain the great ache of the family and the anger for what happened. Could Christian have been saved?

What Happened to Christian? The Prosecutor’s Office Investigations

Obviously the victim’s family immediately presented a exposed regarding what happened to the poor boy, as it is important to shed light on what happened. investigations were entrusted to the Prosecutor’s office, who will have to carefully evaluate every hypothesis on this sad affair.

the hospital of Locri

At the moment Christian’s body is in the‘hospital main station of Reggio Calabria waiting for theautopsy. The entire community of Locri is shocked about what happened and the President of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, has decided to open an internal investigation to better examine the clinical procedures implemented on the boy.

Christian was described as a very good and humble boy, always available to others. In life he was a store and several people have described him as a role model. We hope the boy gets justice soon.