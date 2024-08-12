A trip of relaxation and serenity has turned into a disaster for Francesca Colombo62 years old, resident in Milan, died suddenly while on vacation in Librizzi, a small town in Messina. The woman, who was spending a few days in her husband’s hometown, began to complain of a strong stomach ache, a symptom that unfortunately proved fatal.

Tragedy in Messina: Francesca Colombo, 62, dies after being discharged from the emergency room

Francesca, suffering from painful abdominal spasms, went to the Barone-Romeo hospital in Messina, where she was examined and subjected to various tests. After the first tests, the doctors decided to discharge her, suggesting that she return to the hospital if the symptoms did not improve. But the malaise gave no respite to the 62-year-old, who returned to the emergency room a few hours later.

This time the situation appeared more serious. Francesca underwent emergency surgery and died shortly after. A sudden and inexplicable loss that left the family and the local community in shock.

The exact cause of death remains shrouded in mystery. According to Messina TodayFrancesca’s husband filed a complaint with the Carabinieri, triggering the start of a formal investigation. The investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Antonietta Ardizzoneled to the seizure of the woman’s medical records and the disposition of an autopsywhich will be performed on the body of the victim, now in custody at the Papardo hospital in Messina.

In the next few hours, the results of the autopsy examinations could provide crucial answers on what caused the woman’s sudden death. A painful story, which casts shadows on the management of the clinical case and raises many doubts on the professionalism of the doctors involved. Another episode of medical malpractice that leaves one shocked by the enormity of the tragedy that has struck the families of the victims. The truth will not serve to console the hearts that have suffered this grave loss, but it could be useful to prevent others from suffering moments of mourning like this.

