Sergio Di Bella was discharged from the emergency room diagnosed with renal colic, despite having paralysis in his left leg

A possibly avoidable tragedy occurred a few days ago in Catania. Sergio Di Bellaa boy of only 17, died under the knife after the doctors of the same hospital had discharged him a few hours earlier with a diagnosis of simple renal colic, despite having paralysis in one leg.

Alone 17 years and a whole life ahead. All broken in a few hours of pain and probably due to some negligence. It will be the investigation opened by the Sicilian prosecutor to shed light on the events.

It all started on the evening of March 13 last. Sergio accused of illnesses and one paralysis in his left legwho prompted his parents to urgently transport him to the emergency room of the Catania hospital.

Doctors initially diagnosed him with a simple one renal colicto then discharge him and send him home.

However, a few hours later, the boy he felt bad again and passed out. His parents took him back to the hospital, where this time the doctors took him to the operating room to operate on him.

Unfortunately, by then, it was too late. Sergio Di Bella he died under the knife for a aortic dissection.

The anger of Sergio Di Bella’s parents

Sergio Di Bella’s parents, of course upset for what happened, they do not understand how their son could have died in such circumstances.

Mixed pain obviously a angerwhich prompted them to report all to the Carabinieri of Nesima, demanding truth and justice for their boyfriend.

In essence, the parents denounced the fact that, despite Sergio accusing a paralysis in his leg, the doctors did not, however, have ordered a CT scan or specific exams about.

The Prosecutor has ordered the autopsy which was held yesterday afternoon, Friday 25 March. The results will shed more light on what happened.

In the register of suspects, the prosecutor added, as an act due to carry out the unrepeatable assessment, the doctor who was on duty in the ER that evening.

In addition, the parents of the victim, defended by the lawyer Rapisarda, appointed the coroner as partisan consultants Lucio Di Mauro and the cardiac surgeon Giuseppe Gula.