Disc Reviews | Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood interprets Arabic love songs on a five-star record

On world music records, African music is doing well in Finland too, and Turkish psychedelia lives on again, writes critic Harri Römpötti.

Arabic / album

Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood: Jarak Qaribak. World Circuit.

★★★★★

Westerners rock musicians have ventured into the music of other worlds at the latest since the Beatles George Harrison began to study the sitar by Ravi Shankar under management in the 1960s.

Now familiar with Radiohead Jonny Greenwood have done Jarak Qaribak – album together with an Israeli rock musician Dudu Tassan with.

However, there is no British or Israeli music on the album, but somewhat surprisingly, songs from Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco and other Arab countries, whose relations with Israel are not very warm.

Greenwood’s old friend Tassa has released an album in 2011 Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitiswho had interpretations of Iraqi classics from the first half of the 20th century, so interpreting Arabic music is familiar to him.

Greenwood has also dabbled in world music. Excellent A trainalbum (2015) was created by an Israeli composer of Shye Ben Tzur and with the Indian band Rajasthan Express. Greenwood’s wife, an Israeli Sharona Katani family background is in Iraq and Egypt.

Jarak Qaribak is Arabic and means the neighbor is your friend. The singers of the love songs captured from various parts of the Middle East and from decades ago mostly come from the countries of the songs.

Greenwood has said that while making the record, he tried to imagine what Kraftwerk would have done in Cairo in the 1970s.

Although there are drum machines and other electro in the background, synthetics do not dominate Jarak Qaribak ringing. The songs have been modernized in a sophisticated way, and the top part is the udd lute, the darbuka drum and other Arabic instruments.

A fine ethno-pop record takes your thoughts along with the exoticism of the East to the idea of ​​a neighbor’s house in a corner of the world that enlivens the project. Such creates the belief that the journey of music from its roots is important.

African / album

Faso Kan: Tungaladen. The center of world music.

★★★

Frankosun and the Family: Small talk big problem. Helmi Levyt.

★★★★

in Finland there are more and more competent bands playing African music. It’s been more than 30 years since Galaxy, which plays Senegalese mbalax, was founded. In recent years, the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, drawing from Benin voodoo, has even gained world fame.

The new generation is represented by Faso Kan, who released their first child, and Frankosun and the Family, who released their second album. Faso Kan draws from the West African griot tradition, the same as the superstar coming to the Savoy in September Salif Keita. The eight-piece band is led by a balafon player Issa Dembele, who has been awarded in his home country of Burkina Faso. Half of the musicians are of African background and half are Finnish. Light Tungaladen sounds like a promising first child.

Frankosun and the Family is already a confident band. Small talk big problem -the record can only fit four long Afrobeat songs, over which the fans hypnotically adventure.

Turkish psychedelia / album

Altın Gün: Aşk. Glitter beat.

★★★

Turkish The new wave of ethnopsychedelia has attracted worldwide attention in recent years. The most famous star is Gaye Su Akyolwho visited Helsinki for the second time in June at the Sideways festival.

Altın Gün’s latest album Aşk has been playing on the European world music chart voted by critics for four months, in April and May as number one. The name of the Dutch-based band means golden day. After synthpop influences, Altın Gün is back With Aşki towards the tradition of the 1970s, which is also called Anatolian rock.

The ongoing wave of neo-psychedelia in the world must have contributed to the new rise of Turkish heritage. Turkish traditions and instruments, such as the saz reinforced alongside the guitars at Altın Gün, give it its own unique stamp. The Aşk represents solidly, although it doesn’t exactly bring anything new.

African / album

Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy: O Yinne! Philophon.

★★★★

A Ghanaian Alogte Oops will arrive at the Flow festival that came out in June O Yinne! with his album. It promises the best African food of the festival.

In many places in Africa, traditional music is replaced by hip-hop in the same way that, for example, in Finland, tango, rock and other imported genres replaced folk music. Many of the continent’s big stars make music for the western market and even live in Europe or America.

But traditions are part of Oho’s music. He is said to have grown up in Ghana, first in the rain forests of the south and then in the savannahs of the north. He started at the age of 13 in the church choir. Oho’s music is a combination of Ghanaian gospel and 19th century highlife.

German drummer and producer known as a seeker of new talents in world music Max Weissenfeldt discovered Oho and his bands a dozen years ago and started collaborating with him. O Yinne! is their second collaboration. The music on the album swings wildly. In the rhythms, you can smell the kinship of reggae and the influences of Afrobeat. The fans sometimes jazz casually. If the sun doesn’t shine in Flow, Oho might warm you up.

Alogte Oho Jonas & His Sounds Of Joy will perform on the Flow festival’s Balloon 360° stage on Sat at 11:00 p.m.