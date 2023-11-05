Disc review | Verneri Pohjola’s new international quartet is a five-star group

After Kaija Saariaho’s trumpet concerto, Verneri Pohjola reaches further outside her own comfort zone.

Jazz / album

Verneri Pohjola: Monkey Mind. Edition Records.

★★★★★

No it’s no wonder that the trumpet player Verneri Pohjolan the name of the band’s new album refers to the restlessness and overload of the mind, as well as a gnawing doubt about one’s ability and sufficiency.

Monkey Mind however, it was made ready for publication last winter, when Pohjola already knew with certainty about the biggest soloist challenge of his career, Kaija Saariaho for him to compose for about half an hour Hush-from the trumpet concerto

Saariaho, who had incurable cancer, had started Hush working with Pohjola in March 2022 and had it finalized a year later, in April. Compiled from Pohjola’s own new compositions Monkey Mind was recorded and mixed a little earlier, in February and March 2023.

Is it’s impossible to say how much the different work phases of the concert premiered in Musiikkitalo in August affected Monkey Mind for composing, arranging, playing and producing. It makes me think that the many challenges Pohjola faced encouraged him to reach even further outside his comfort zone in his own music as well.

Monkey Mind however, it sounds like a record on which Pohjola, 45, has expanded his expression above all as a trumpeter, an improvising soloist. Has he ever played in such a human voice, in his own voice and especially polyphonically, opening up different aspects of his personality? A difference from Pohjola’s previous band album, recorded in September 2019 The Dead Don’t Dream is obvious in this regard, even though the compositional style, which is focused on uplifting ballads, doesn’t really produce any surprises anymore.

Of course, it could be that there are other reasons for this seemingly organic change, as Pohjola has long seemed like a composer and player who listens to his inner voice, who lets the music live with him – and lives with his music at the same time. In four years, quite a lot more has happened: Pohjola has recorded a dozen albums as a member of various ensembles, two of them with Ilmiliekki Quartet, who made their breakthrough 20 years ago.

Two Ilmiliek’s musician is also included With Monkey Mind: the drummer Olavi Louhivuori and a keyboardist Tuomo Prättälä, who is now in charge of synthesizers and programming and is the co-producer of the album with Pohjola. The international line-up is still brand new, because there are also pianists who have made their own records Kit Downes and a double bassist Jasper Høiby – English and Danish – are first timers in Nordic musical patterns.

It may be that this combination has encouraged Pohjola and Prättälä to also take production breaks, of which the first ones on the album stand out: Party In The Atticopening into space Space Diamonds and collage-like that sharpens the senses Being Sentientwhich leads to the album’s emotional, perhaps also dramatic core.

Of Our Children and Save This One for When You Need It are poignant Pohjola ballads that bring emotions to the surface, followed by the addition of the visitors Advance! makes you catch your breath a little before the handsome, mostly acoustic finale. It culminates in a song Out of Silencewhere the mind is finally calmed down, but not bored.