Disc review | This is what AW Yrjänän's Vain lääää performance foreshadows: This is what his solo debut sounds like

It was to be expected that the soloist of the CMX band would at some point test his potential and make a pure pop record solo, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

AW Yrjänen a solo career has been launched according to the playbook of a major record company. He was involved last fall Only life in the season. This reminded old fans of Yrjänä and CMX of his existence and perhaps brought a bunch of new followers. The amount of the increase may be small, because the fourteenth season of the series was as weak a topic of conversation as the home beef at a family party.

All of a sudden, Yrjänän might be counted among those songwriters who wouldn't sit at Satulinna's dining table, because fans appreciate that kind of stubbornness. CMX fandom outside of radio hits has been distinctive in nature, based on the idea that pseudo-wisdom makes pop music more lofty.

Heliograph it sounds like you could imagine beforehand. More Rust than From the Winter King. Within CMX, the band's sound has been torn apart for decades, from sci-fi prog to more commercial pop. It was to be expected that Yrjänä would at some point test his potential and make a solo pop record.

The album the oddity of the name makes me smile. Only Latin is missing. Heliograph refers to a bull with a mirror invented in the 19th century, with which you can communicate by Morse code over long distances using the light of the sun. It has been used, for example, in the military industry.

I guess you can call life a kind of dialogue between light and shadow. The album opens with a Hector-like ballad I wish there was a way there is a wish for ships that, instead of anger and destruction, create a new world with their waves; a plea for peace on an individual and universal level.

Heliograph is a fairly standard collection of songs by an experienced author, where in shadow moments you worry about the world to be left to future generations, and flashes of light come from the past, when you pay tribute to the love of your life. Aimed at radio Roots times the memories of the first drug, which are finally taken to rest in the common grave at the foot of the apple tree. Hanging from the eaves again Hector.

“ Jumal'ahjo is like CMX with a mustache.

Yrjänna is a recognizable voice and phrasing that has been copied since the 90s in the small bands of philosophy students in university towns. He can put almost any enigmatic-sounding words in a sequence in a slightly more fictional order.

In Shadow People Yrjäna sings about wieners, which are communion bread. That girl seeks inspiration from folk poems: wings flutter in the night, the sky creaks and a branch of hair is black. Mysticism!

God damn it it's like a CMX with a mustache. Now, instead of the continuation war, grandpa tells about the space aliens seen behind the sauna. Again, it feels like none other than Hector in his sunglasses is yelling instructions for the tone language from behind the logs.

The band playing is darkly faithful to the new wave rock born in the 1980s, and the fans play the barren landscapes of the north. Time after time, the whole thing leaves a rather musty aftertaste. I feel that Ismo Alanko has already made ten such records.