Disc review | The new album by Blur, who will be the main performer of Flow, sounds surprisingly serene

The ninth studio album of the Ysärveteran does not present new tricks or even proper British pop nostalgia, but the album, which is done in a subtle tone, appeals to home listeners, writes critic Aleksi Kinnunen.

Album / Pop

Blur: The Ballad of Darren. Parlophone. ★★★

Flow festival the announcement of British pop veteran Blur as the festival’s headliner came as no surprise. Rumors about a comeback tour were already circulating more than a year ago.

Instead, the May information about the band’s ninth studio album caused a surprise. The Ballad of Darren appeared on Friday.

Frontman, songwriter and singer of Blur Damon Albarn is known not only as an excellent pop composer, but also as a prolific and involved character.

After the smashing of Blur at the beginning of the millennium and the MTV success of Gorillaz in the same years, it has seemed that Blur has been a side project for Albarn, even a side project that has been piled into the mess on a few occasions, such as in connection with the London Olympics.

The band, which released its debut album in 1991 and charmed British pop as a cultured boy band in the crazy years of the mid-1990s, released its comeback album in 2015. Inspired by the Hong Kong recording atmosphere, wistful tone The Magic Whip was the band’s first album in 12 years.

The Ballad of Darren the band has called for a kind of return to the spirit of the early 1990s, which is also reflected in the album’s swimming theme, the special man of eerie vacation photos Martin Parr a cover based on the shot and the iconic logo making a comeback.

The cover art is ultimately a fitting introduction to the album’s recognizable but wistfully serene atmosphere. Unlike the band’s previous ones Leisure (1991) or The Great Escape (1995) albums cheerfully ironic water play covers, by The Ballad of Darren on the cover, ominous gray clouds lurk above the figure looming in the distance.

The first ones on listening, it is clearly disappointing how familiar and uninspired Blur in 2023 sounds. The Ballad of Darren continues clearly in the spirit of Albarn’s solo records, The Good, the Bad and the Queen supergroup and the latest Blur album.

Albarn has been a master at interpreting the grown-up lower body, which comforts the peri-British in an everyday way like an earl gray tea enjoyed after a walk in the park in October.

Still, it must be said that after the previous rounds, I would have ordered almost anything more invigorating from Albarn – like grapefruit juice or gin & tonic.

Song material regarding The Ballad of Darren however, it sounds like a gratifying, clear success. A journey of ten songs cannot fit a bad song.

Excellent as a single The Narcissist now drowns a little in the middle of the album, which seems to be a sign of the album’s quality.

Released as a second taster and heard as the opening song of concerts St.Charles Square stands out as the album’s only catchiest guitar track.

Opening track The Ballad growing with strings more impressive than the average Albarn piano lecture, even David Bowie – for a moment that evokes memories. An almost gospel-inspired, dreamily rising head nod is just as successful The Heights.

Contagious Barbaric is ringing Coffee & TV -spiritual flexibility. Russian Strings again resembles the Arctic Monkeys look of the last albums with its lounge tones.

Loosely rolling comps, by Graham Coxon the guitar playing and background vocal harmonies sound pleasantly recognizable without the band falling into retro fishing at any point. The production is restrained but enjoyably smooth and finished.

On the return tour, the band has mainly performed two singles, and there is no reason to assume that Suvilahti would hear much more of the new album.

The gig has been strangely marketed with photos and music videos from more than twenty years ago, which tells about the essentials in a harsh way.

The band has spoken in interviews about the connection that exists in the band, despite that, Blur playing on the album and coming to Helsinki seem like separate projects.

The former rarely records albums whose existence a sworn fan can accept with a light nod.

The latter spills the beer mugs of nostalgia-hungry middle-aged people for good compensation with their collective songs.