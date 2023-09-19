Disc review | The National unexpectedly released a new album, with which it finds something important from its past

The post-punk closing song of the album reaches the most interesting crossover of the band’s live energy, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

The National: Laugh Track. 4AD

★★★

I wrote from The National’s album that came out in the spring First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, that the band has reached its saturation point. For the band, the record was a labor victory, because before that they were in an artistic crisis. Eventually they sorted out the problems by realizing that the wall had come up.

Surprise disc Laugh Track is a parallel work for the spring album. The album appeared on streaming services on the night between Sunday and Monday, but critics got their hands on the album already a couple of weeks ago.

The latter album justifies its release through a rediscovered identity. The album is the most organic National in years and says that the band remembered something from their past that has been lost due to the side effects brought by success.

The most distinctive the song is a post-punk-like closing song that lasts about eight minutes and was recorded during the gig’s soundcheck Smoke Detector. It achieves the most interesting crossover of the band’s live energy, which has been based on two different stages. Rap singer Matt Berninger swings and roars between laconism and collapse when Dessner’s and of Devendorf the brothers blazed their own trails. This dynamic has been lost in places in recent years.

A similar rock epic, the texture of restrained noise and its expansion is explored in the seven-minute long Space Invader, which begins as a ballad and builds to a fine crescendo. Mixed Smoke Detector that Space Invader have, as expected, found their place in the current gig set.

The ethos of liberation behind the reborn National still seems to be crystallized in the second song Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces), which represents the usual upbeat National and is based on some sort of inside joke. Berninger’s side project EL VY recorded the song in 2015 Paul Is Alivewhich referred to to Paul McCartney and the well-known conspiracy theory that the real McCartney had already died in the 1960s.

As a character, Paul is the security figure of Berninger’s lyrics. Laugh Track the cover has the same picture as in the spring album, where a child is holding a mannequin’s head, on which a note says Paul.

In a situational comedy, the laugh track strives for cohesion and gives reading instructions emphasizing the action. The new National is in love with duets, including the album’s title song by Phoebe Bridgers with uses the laugh track metaphor as expected. It’s like a song from a dinner party when the couple is struggling to keep up the scenery.

Interpretation and the simplicity of the lyrics reflects the sparkle that remains in the midst of romantic sadness. Laugh Track the arrangement is the funniest on the album: at the end, the mariachi-inspired Horns mix in the background, emphasizing the sad mood of the party.

The character in Berninger’s songs is still a middle-aged and (upper) middle-class punching bag who takes the blows quietly and acceptingly; wiggles a bit, maybe lets out a small smile, eventually settles down.

