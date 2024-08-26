Disc review | The Irish band is cheeky like Oasis and makes the hottest rock of the moment

Disc rating|Fontaines DC’s new album tickles the nerve of the times, but at the same time sounds completely independent, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

26.8. 21:00

Rock / album

Fontaines DC: Romance. XL.

★★★★

Fontaines DC while listening, you will think that some bands are just better bands than others.

The fourth album of the band from Ireland continues its successful streak. It makes you believe that mainstream alternative rock can still be visionary, vital, hot and full of desire.

The band, which has been to Finland a couple of times, has been described as a post punk band, but considering the current trend, the term is unnecessarily abbreviated. Even in the promo photos, the clothing has been changed to match the 1997 Prodigy.

Debut album Dogrel (2019) was still a pure post punk record, with a singer in the first lines Grian Chatten shouted that he wanted to be big. Well, you get what you order.

Third plate Skinny Fia (2022) had brought the band to number one in the British charts with their uncompromising alternative rock, which allowed their Irish roots to be heard. Romance takes the band’s sound further in a more pop direction and probably raises the popularity a few notches higher.

The producer has been a famous one James Ford. His handprint can be recognized by the rich sound, polished with string arrangements. However, he doesn’t binge, but the album also has by the Death Kinks and of Here’s The Thing like streamlined alternative rock.

When singer Grian Chatten was a child, his father conspired to have his son memorize poems in exchange for football cards. The influence of poetry can be seen in Chatten’s texts and intuitive sense of rhythm. He looks for inspiration in the rainy streets of Dublin and finds it there by TS Eliot A wasteland similar to the melancholy that arises from the view of a big city, which is surrounded by music. Literature can also be seen as direct quotes: Horseness is the Whatness there is From James Joyce.

Romance is in a tickling way on the nerves of the times but at the same time sounds completely self-willed. In recent years, the Romantic era and its ideals have slowly become a trend influencer in pop music, especially in the visual imagery, but also in the lyrics. Instead of irony, sincerity is emphasized, feelings are big and serious, esoteric more than allowed, roses are spread on stage.

In Romance is the same as being flesh and blood. In its love songs, we are constantly on the threshold of the end of the world and classical tragedy. The band has sought a reference for the atmosphere, for example, an anime classic Akira’s (1988) on the dialogue between destruction and love. An exact example is In The Modern Worldwhich is like a band pulling Lana Del Rey. Fontaines DC seduces and wins over even in moments when the banal is close.

The band a special skill is writing songs that sound like classics from decades ago. Favourite is like a forgotten 1980s British classic in the melodic spirit of The Smiths and Stone Roses. It starts with a Twin Peaks-like charming phrase: “Did you know / I can claim the dreamer from the dream”. Favourite reminds me that sometimes the best love song comes when you write about the city.

Romance is album-like music that comes from the 1990s, when bands released classics competing. Nirvana Never mind (1991) is one clear reference, but The Cure and Radiohead also lie next to the lines. Especially the dramatic title song that starts the album combines all of the above.

The album’s trendy elements don’t feel calculated. Lead single In Starburster Chatten raps like he’s having a panic attack. It’s rare to go from more pop nu metal to a Beatles-esque c section in the same song.

Romance is typical arrogance from a band that has made a couple of hit records. The 1990s and Oasis come to mind. But with Fontaines DC, technically the pack stays together better. Today’s young people are just like that.