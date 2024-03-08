Basically, Judas Priest shouldn't be able to make a record like Invincible Shield anymore.

Heavy metal

Judas Priest: Invincible Shield (Epic).

★★★★

Tired but the oft-repeated trope is that men who perform challenging guitar solos are jerks of their penises. The claim was made last Disc rate– show actor Miitta Sorvaliwho called guitar solos “a weird display of masculinity” that men “show their sexuality”.

Linking sexuality to an autistic geek hobby like playing the guitar is amusing. The saying came back to me when I was listening to the 19th album of the English heavy icon Judas Priest Invincible Shield.

Priest represents for some, everything that guitar porn is all about: men in leather performing fast and technical guitar playing.

However, virtuoso solos are only one part of Priest's exhilaratingly multifaceted heavy metal, which is basically as “empowering” as any (usually associated with women) hookup music.

Nullifying it with sexual attention-seeking is not only silly, but also a sign of an inability to see beyond the jarring power generated by loud guitars.

Basically, Judas Priest shouldn't be able to make a record like Invincible Shield anymore. The oldest members of the 55-year-old band are already over 70, and the guitarist Glenn Tipton has Parkinson's disease.

Invincible Shield however, sounds like something done by twentysomethings. In this respect, it's a much bloodier and more inspired veteran record than, say, the acclaimed Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds (2023).

What's better: it approximates the top-vito of Priest's best records. The album combines the band's 1970s creative ingenuity, Painkiller (1990) speed and aggressiveness and all that was left in the 2018 semi-qual With Firepower a little to the pipe.

The album has more of everything: British steel crushing, songwriting celebration, melodies, epicness and plot twists. Even the sounds kick with their modern earthiness.

Specially ugly equipped with a cover Invincible Shield starts up Turbo– album (1986) on a keyboard mat, until Tipton's and by Richie Faulkner the double guitar attack puts the listener at risk of serious neck injuries.

Panic Attack is a heavy banger with a soloist Rob Halford presents the full range of his luminous voice. Social criticism isn't normally part of Priest's toolbox, but now Halford poetically attacks the deep end of the internet – and even mentions the word meme.

Contagiously riffing The Serpent and the King surprises by being faster than the opening song. Gates of Hell is a hard rock anthem with Thin Lizzy-style leads, and Giants in the Sky pays tribute to dead horse legends with his bluesy guitar riff.

The album's “weakest” moments are its slowest. Escape from Reality reminds me of a Birmingham cousin Ozzy Osbourneand the non-priestly drug theme of the text doesn't really work.

Crown of Horns is a ballad approaching the hair metal of the 1980s and 90s, the kind that bands put on their records in order to seem more profound or dynamic. The song is still brave and even moving: Halford tells how seriously he takes his role as a metal god.

Whatever comes With the Invincible Shield to be clear.