Disc review | The central figure of 2010s dance music released a hedonistic hat suitable for Flow’s main stage

Disc rating|Jamie xx’s music is probably at its best when experienced in a sea of ​​audience, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

27.9. 19:55

Electronic, dance music / Album

Jamie xx: In Waves. XL Recordings

★★★

An indie band The xx’s success at the turn of the 2010s not only created its own genre but also produced a special phenomenon: instead of band soloists, the producer-dj From Jamie xx became by far the most popular star in his solo career.

Jamie Smith was one of the key figures in the popularization of dance music and culture in Western countries in the 2010s. Without the new arrival of tradition-conscious club music Beyoncé would hardly have made one evasive of all possible pitfalls of questioning authenticity Renaissancealbum that honored the history of dance music.

Jamie xx’s 90s British rave culture nostalgic debut album In Color (2015) was a success and cleared the space by Fred Again for stars like Both of them are probably the easiest targets for anger and ridicule when it comes to club music.

The more popular something becomes, the more puritanism, gatekeeping and alternativeness are emphasized. Popularity in the mainstream and tens of thousands of people dancing on the biggest stages of big festivals do not fit these dimensions. Especially the rich family’s Fred Again is not kicked in the head enough for many.

I guess the current scene has something for everyone. For others, Helsinki’s Jodel forest ribs in the non-forest are a feeling of outsiderness, exclusivity and self-will. Others get their kicks from being there at the same Jamie xx or Fred Again gig where, based on their Instagram, seemingly everyone else is.

In Colour and In Waves in the nine years that have separated Jamie xx’s career, along with huge gigs, there has been both an artistic and a personal crisis, which, based on the interviews, have not been detached from the pain points of the club culture presented above.

He is enthusiastic about yoga and surfing. These things can be seen both in the name of the album and in the sampling of the mindfulness speech.

But in the end, for the second album, Jamie xx hasn’t changed much. While making the record, he has gone back to listening to much older, rhythmic music familiar from childhood. The influence can be heard in the sampling of Soul and as a tribute to old dance music. These were not foreign elements on the debut either.

In the center is fun: making dance music about dancing. In Waves is a completely hedonistic hut suitable for Flow’s main stage, whose hooks are meant to lead the audience into an ecstatic bodily experience. They are the best at this Life and All Your Childrenthe latter of which is quoted by an American poet and activist Nikki Giovanni poem Dance Poem. It feels like a carefully considered reference against potential criticism of privilege.

In Waves tends to bring people together. Treat Each Other Right emphasizes spreading the good, and the album also ends with a call to community to Falling Together.

Everything is done to last. Influences have been used widely, from house, psychedelia and disco to techno and trance.

But as an album In Waves is a somewhat orphaned and cold experience that does not fully immerse and convince of its own belief in fun. Too much pressure?

The album’s music is probably at its best when experienced in a sea of ​​audience.