Disc review | Tarmo Peltokoski has fun twisting Mozart brilliantly

In the digital version of the Mozart album, Velmut piano improvisations twist the themes of Mozart's symphonies



Mozart: Symphonies 35, 36 and 40. Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Tarmo Peltokoski. DG.

★★★★

Record company Deutsche Grammophon has maintained an elite reputation in classical music, though Karajan-driven golden age is gone. Last fall, the company hired a conductor Tarmo Peltokoski with an exclusive agreement.

What does the debut album contain? WA Mozart symphonies, of which there is really no shortage of recordings. In order to make sense of this, it is best for the performances to be good – no, but excellent.

Peltokoski, 24, has quickly collected attachments to orchestras. He is the musical director of the Latvian National Orchestra and, starting next fall, the Toulouse National Orchestra. He has been invited as a principal guest at the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and the Rotterdam Philharmonic.

Last in autumn, Peltokoski conducted Mozart at the Finnish National Opera of Don Giovanni so fast that the singers had to fight to keep up. Will Mozart fly into the sky as a red old man on his debut album?

Unnecessary fear. Haffner Symphony, no. 35, although it starts off electrifyingly brilliantly, but despite the speedy progress, there is no sense of undue haste. Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen has time to shape everything down to the details.

The G minor Symphony, No. 40, which runs more calmly, pulses with restlessness and passion. The finale’s spraining out of tune is shockingly dramatic. A strong start Linz SymphonyNo. 36, ends with an exceptionally wonderful climax.

There is an inventive and creative approach to making music. The repetitions are modified, in some places abundantly. Especially in the trio sections of the minuets, the fans have fun by re-embroidering the melody lines. Articulation lives according to the situation: the notes are played in the entire scale, from short staccato to full-length strokes.

Peltokoski has praised the Bremen Chamber Philharmonic as his own family. The presentations radiate confidence and the free flow of ideas. At the same time, the playing is trimmed and modernly efficient.

The operas are a valid key to all of Mozart’s music. Peltokoski also tells it as a guide, but the refined interpretations still lack a little of the humanity, vulnerability and lovability that the characters in Mozart’s operas have.

In the digital download version of the Mozart album, a surprise awaits, Peltokoski’s smooth piano improvisations on symphony themes.

They combine stand-up comedy and the rustle of history from a time when a musician’s skills included improvisation. With his virtuoso technique, Peltokoski twists themes into waltz, jazz, love song, tango. The main theme of the 40th symphony beats Säkkijärvi polka in spirit.

There are clichéd connoisseurs, vagaries of key, prepared piano and Papageno’s bird whistle. The only thing missing is the show ending seen at Peltokoski’s club gigs, the collapse from the piano chair to the floor.