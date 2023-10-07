Disc review | Radiopühelimet is a supple and toned band under its rough surface, whose novelty is very good

The band, which has been active for almost 40 years, has not lost its strength or speed.

Two a week ago, the new album of the band Radiopuhelimet came in second place on the Finnish official list of physical albums. Before, there was only the Eurovision hero Wrapper. Only a few years old, the 40-year-old alternative rock institution has never before reached such a high position on the charts.

Of course, the ranking tells a lot about more than the surprising popularity of Radiophones. In the shrunken market for physical records, Alternative music is relatively strong. Many of its listeners prefer the old interface, vinyl.

However, radiotelephones’ list jump can also be due to the fact that the album is very good.

Walkie-talkies was founded in Oulu in 1986. Since then, it has been known as a mighty rock of loud rock. It has been most diligently compared Iggy Pop’s To The Stooges but also to many other loud bands.

In terms of energy and speed, Radiotelephones could be hardcore punk, but there are too many nuances.

The band has basically remained the same. Vocalist AND Mäkiguitarist Jarno Mällinen and the drummer Jyrki Raatikainen have been involved since the beginning, the bassist Antti Annunen too already 30 years.

The newest member is a guitarist Esa “Katz” Nissi, who joined the band in 1996. There have been no changes since then. Perhaps Katz brought more funk influences from his previous band Electric Blue Peggy Sue and the Revolutions from Mars.

The new album is the sixteenth of Radiotelephones. It has no name. Instead, a small musical renewal can be noticed. In the stable line of the band, it is also the biggest since the acoustic one No mans land album (2013).

The saxophone has flashed in radio phones before, but now Pekka Tuomi plays it in no less than five songs. The biggest surprise on the album is probably the abundance of keyboards. Son of Jarno Mällinen Vilho Mällinen plays synthesizer on three songs.

Walkie-talkies still definitely sound like themselves. The new tones don’t soften its shrill music, but soften it a bit.

Rumble and jitter is often mistaken for easy and straightforward. Radiophones have proved it wrong with their calling skills. The band has enlivened their noise with big and small tones, plenty of funk and sometimes also with jazzy nuances.

The new record even includes a tango, Juha Hurmeen Tommy-a song for the play (2005). Expression in the morning. Old friends should not be frightened by new tunes, especially if they bring more listeners.