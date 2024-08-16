Disc review | Pate Mustajärvi’s solo record is a complete hoot

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Disc rating|I would like to replace the last word of the album name Pelkkä Patee with another word beginning with p, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.
Arttu Seppänen
Album / Rock, pop
Pate Mustajärvi: Just Patee. Universal
★
No my god!
What the hell is this?
Just Patee there is Pate Mustajärvi 13th solo album and first since Popeda. The number of bad luck can hardly fit this better.
