Disc review | Paper T left Ivan and cynicism and now raps about mortality without metaphors

The rapper’s third album is almost melancholic radio pop about the friction of middle age, writes critic Maija Alander.

Rap, pop / album

Paper T: Every day something disappears. Johanna / Universal. ★★★★

Third a solo album is a significant step. The second record will inevitably comment on the debut, but the third should already be completely reborn. The whole of the three is also easy to see as a trilogy that encapsulates one era.

Paper T’s music has been at the center of it Fear of malaria -from the successful debut (2015) to a consciously teasing vacillation between irony and sincerity. The character, drunk on high culture references and self-loathing, changed Everything is fine – on the second album (2018) already a little more subdued. Still, the cynicism was demonstrative in its overflow, some kind of irony of a self-ironic performance. In the case of Paperi T, I’ve felt like asking, can the myth of the decadent artist really be dismantled only with a tricky double twist – by scorning an intellectual who loudly despises himself?

Every day something disappears is a more serious and concise entity than its predecessors, where truthfulness replaces flattery. The theme of death and mortality, which permeated the entire solo production, is dug to the surface and stripped of most metaphors.

Fear of malaria on the album death picture borrowed from gangsta rap and the days of the Ruger Hauer lineup (“Either a hole or a crown wears my head”). The joke of the second album was aimed at the artist’s self-pity, where the glamor cliché “death in a hotel” is compared to the understanding of the limitations of one’s own artistic influence (“We die young, or at least that’s what we promise”).

“ “Father becomes a concept and shapes both time and manhood.”

Newly on the record, death is a harsh, absolute event. It is related to one’s own aging, leaving one’s childhood and the annoying fragility of life. At the core is the simultaneously universal and private nature of death. The treatment is emphatically banal: “The moment will come when you give up eternity / and all the actors in your favorite movies are dead”.

The single released from the album Migratory birds, beach sand, tells about the brutal everyday life of a father’s death. In a wistful radio hit by the guest band Paris Spring Arto Tuunelan the gruff voice shimmers with comfort and anticlimax. The song has the same undertone as the previous album In a great tragedy – the biggest pain is at the same time the smallest and most ordinary, life is nice and fleeting. However, the previous hardness is replaced by the fundamental contradiction of living, the realization of which is already close to tenderness, as in the song You will be forgotten:

“You are important, you will be forgotten”.

At the topic level Every day something disappears is almost melancholic Finnish pop about the friction of middle age. The songs are on average about three minutes long and most of them have a catchy pop structure. In the treatment of death, the album also thinly compares to Paperi T’s former bandmate A saint to the disc Kill the boy (2018). In both, the father becomes a concept and shapes both time and manhood.

The album was produced by Miikka Koivisto together Artturi Tairan and Samuli Kukkolan with. The production is typical of Finnish-language electropop of recent times, with a mix of bleakness, discontinuity and minimalism. Some of the songs have a delightfully raw instrumentality, where the instruments’ own acoustics have not been polished away.

Of death the album manages to reach the tones of the inexplicable and the everyday. The same commentary on rap and self, with which Paperi T has mocked his writing self before, is now above all aimed at the inadequacy of words in death.

“Put things into words or Undress them / not all songs have enough rhymes”

The first and last song of the album mirror each other on the topic and verse level. Opening song What roars with the power of a short, fully loaded loupe, while Perhaps moves in a restless, rising major like something bold and bare in its novelty. The circular structure of the album ultimately tells more about life than death, but it does so in a way that is characteristic of Paperi T, obliquely sensitive.