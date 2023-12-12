Disc review | Orvokki, 23, made a five-star record that cannot be compared to – and that's a good sign

On the Kasvotusten record, the drama arises when floating ambient collides with old-fashioned longing and wild breakbeat.

Now not into regular streaming pop. The song starts with a long intro, where synthetic strings and voices sung in the choir float in an ambient echoing mass. Next comes a calm vocal melody, under which a strange routine emerges, and the melody takes on the characteristics of an old Finnish folk song, until everything is blown up by a breakbeat comp that hits 180 beats per minute.

This is how it starts Violet too debut album. A 23-year-old who appears only by his first name Violet Oittila has previously released one EP, from which you could already hear signs of what is to come. Orvokki has studied music production in Germany and has made Face to face-album almost entirely by himself.

Album is at the same time rough home-made, built with thought and bold in its artistic solutions. Orvokki combines countless different styles into an enchanting patchwork without falling into self-serving gimmickry. The variation of timbres also fits well with Orvok's song lyrics, which are often like scenes from short films.

Sometimes the song is buried between masses of sounds so that you can only make out one word there, another one there. Sometimes it plays the main role, a bit dark and eerie in the swamps like in the 1960s.

Styles and sounds taken from different sources are mixed both within the songs and on the scale of the album. At the extremes are the six-minute long and kneelingly multi-part and sharply cutting from one atmosphere to another He loved me, you wrote and on the other hand pulsating with a softly swinging and melancholic disco beat Narcissus.

Survive controls for Orvoki are hard to find, which is a good sign. In places, the vocal harmonies remind me of Karina, and some faint hints of influences are given Empty head-song's accompanying piano pattern with remnants of Radiohead From No Surprises.

Mainly Face to face however, there is electronic music. Orvokki plays with sound masses and various echoes and uses studio technology as an instrument. It's a great artistic choice, with which Orvokki sets itself apart from list pop. Constantly developing technology offers almost infinite possibilities, but since hits-oriented music production avoids risks, only solutions that have already been found to be pleasing to the public are often chosen for use.

Orvokki has told Suomen Kuvalehten in an interview that he doesn't want to make a living making music, because that way he can keep the “play and tinker mood” in making music. I hope it lasts, and Face to face-album will be continued.