Disc review | Next to Saimaa’s music, even Ultra Bra sounds like chamber music

The joy of making music can be heard on the album of the big band led by Matti Mikkola.

Rock / album

Saimaa: Vol. 7. Love Records.

★★★★

Musiciancomposer and producer Matti Mikkola told in the spring In an interview with Suomen Kuvalehtithat his current band from Saimaa will actually make their first album only this year.

In fact, this is not the case, because the records had already been released before the spring Volume 6 album and the one that came out after that Volume 7 disc. However, Saimaa has never made such compact and pop-like songs before.

However, the word compact must be related to the history of Saimaa, where you can find, for example, a version lasting more than ten minutes About the flying fish cock and no less than a 16-minute interpretation From the Restless Cinderella with plenty of solo parts.

The new albums each have only one eight-minute composition, the rest are in the dimensions of a conventional pop and rock song.

Compactness however, does not mean a reduction in sound mass. Not really.

Mikkola’s songs and the band’s playing have a deafening power even when played lightly. It’s cheeky and light-shining at the same time, and next to it, sometimes even Ultra Bra sounds like chamber music.

“ The new album has more echoes of Brazilian music.

In terms of the number of members, there are hardly any other comparisons in the series of very large rock and pop bands in Finland. They have in common a large number of vocal soloists and abundant choir parts, but unlike Ultra Bra, the roots of Saimaa’s music and sound are in psychedelia and the sound of the great American rock bands and entertainment orchestras of the 1970s.

Especially fresh Volume 7 -album also has more echoes of Brazilian music, such as Kills and licks ears – in the airy beat of the song. O pior cegon the name comes from the Portuguese saying o pior cego é aquele que não quer ver, which loosely translates as “the worst blind person is the one who doesn’t want to see”.

The previous one Like the Vol album, the album has tried to vary both the tones of the sound and the topics and moods of the lyrics. Released as a single Get on board is southern rock with two-tone electric guitar interludes, and the same retro mood of Mikkola and his old Tehosekogittin partner Otto Grundström in songs made together.

Of them soulfully whipping fiercely Rock king works well, but country-rock-like and unsurprisingly dealing with middle age Fours and fives not up to the album’s best.

It is forgotten during the last three songs of the album at the latest. How do I know anything?, Wheel of Fortune and Holy crap are an ear-splitting tissue of harmony and rhythms. They include the joy of making music and pride in the end result.