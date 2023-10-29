Disc review | Listen to these: Five good jazz records and one absolutely excellent one, including a recent Nobel laureate

The novelty records have an electronic pulse and an ambient atmosphere instead of the traditional jazz trio sound.

Jazz, funk, ambient / album

Aki Rissanen: Hyperreal. Edition. ★★★★

Freezer: Icebreaker. Flame Jazz. ★★★★

Current: Hibernation. Black. ★★★★

Pianist and composer Aki Rissanen has performed and recorded with his own bands almost exclusively acoustic piano jazz of long traditions. Last March, however, he had in front of him more instrument electronics than enough for one keyboard player: among other things, an electric piano and five different synthesizers, in addition to the usual grand piano.

And not once did it stay together.

A few days after G Livelab’s special concert, Rissanen’s new Finnish-Swedish trio recorded in Helsinki Hyperreal-album, with which he takes his latest creative leap, at least publicly.

The music is of course strongly electronic, as you might expect. But at least as important is the rhythmic entry point of the bassless line-up: the Swedish drummer Robert Ikiz specializes in funk and the most modern styles from it.

A good example is the midway through, winged by a long drum solo Day After Yesterdaywhich seems to have the most “real” jazz Verneri Pohjolan trumpet part. Following fashions Miles Davis end-time hip-hop rhythmic and frenetic High Speed ​​Chase (1991) could sound like this now, in 2023.

Pohjola is independent Hyperreal the main soloist. Sunlit Breezy and the following partly cloudy Exosphere might be the funkiest instrumental music he’s ever recorded. As also Aki Rissanen in his own name as a bandleader and composer.

This can be seen by comparing For hyperreal songs that ended up in their previous, decisively different versions. For example, the opening Love Song has been released on discs Art In Motion (2015) and Sturm (2015), Rissanen’s first electroacoustic, obviously “experimental” album.

Layered With Hyperreal there is nothing left to explore, and at its core is, above all, a group of three musicians that surpasses many, with which at least Rissanen and Pohjola complement their previous works excellently. They complement, not repeat.

To the same Freezer, a fresh trio of three jazz musicians looking for a new rhythmic, stylistic and sound angle, ends up with their first album, which also only has a brass player, a keyboard player and a drummer. But even that is quite good enough, because the central soloist of the band Max Zenger plays three different saxophones, three different clarinets and a flute – often overdubbed.

The names Freezer and Icebreaker hint at coldness or maybe just cool coolness, but Zenger’s and the drummer Jussi Fredriksson the comfortably grooving compositions glow from time to time with smile-raising, mind-melting warmth. A strong participant in this is also Mikael Myrskogwhich sometimes releases strongly imaginative sounds of the past world from the synthesizers.

Jussi Fredriksson, the drummer of the band Freezer, always performs in a lizard costume, which includes a three-meter tail. Blower Max Zenger (left) and keyboard player Mikael Myrskog are themselves.

The third made his record, trumpet player Antti Hevosmaanguitarist Heikki Selamon and the drummer Erik Fräkin 12-year-old Virta is already a veteran alongside the previous bands, and also lives up to his cool name.

After all, its music is also part of a long electroacoustic stream, which has long been promoted by trumpeters, among others, with their atmospheric, ambient-style albums Jon Hassell and Nils Petter Molvaer. Finished down to the last drawing, Virta still sounds like a band of its time, perhaps more than ever before. Lethargy is a more complete work of art than the previous albums and, with its first-time vocal parts, is also more distinctive.

But why referring to hibernation Lethargy? A more appropriate name would have been now Trancebut Virta already had time to use it on his previous album seven years ago.

Drummer Erik Fräki (left), trumpeter Antti Hevosmaa and guitarist Heikki Selamo have been in the Virta band since 2011.

Jazz, funk / album

Jouni Järvelä, Lenny Pickett, Pepa Päivinen & Jonatan Sarikoski: Jouni’s Pipe Dream. Jouni’s Pipe Dream /Eclipse. ★★★★

Twelve past ten years in the making Jouni’s Pipe Dream is saxophonist Jouni Järvelä’s wish, as you can guess from the name. Of course, that includes another hint, because three of the quartet’s four musicians play “pipe-like” Saxophones (alto, tenor, baritone and soprano) – and four songs alternatively four different clarinets. But the unusual instrumentation does not yet predict this riffing rhythm music, which is almost completely swinging and a kind of avant-funk jazz – or, according to the creators’ own alternative definition, non-classical chamber music. The minimalist, variation-based style is familiar to the American saxophonist, who is mainly responsible for the compositions by Lenny Pickett from an excellent debut album With The Borneo Horns (1987), which has now received a worthy sequel. Finally.

Folk music, jazz / album

Sinikka Langeland: Wind and Sun. ECM. ★★★★★

Vocalist and composer Langeland’s blueberry the first name is not Finnish by chance, and the player is not complaining by chance. Langeland’s mother, who died in September, was originally from Karelia, who was sent to Sweden as a war child and eventually settled on the Norwegian side, in Finnskog, a small village in Grue, which got its name from the forest Finns of old. Langeland, who has already made seventeen albums of his own, has referred to it in many of his songs, which he has quite often composed to Norwegian or Swedish poems, most recently on his solo album Wolf Rune (2021). But in Norwegian of Wind and Sun at the core is again a band made up of jazz musicians and, exceptionally, one living contemporary poet, a recent Norwegian Nobel laureate Jon Fosse.

Maybe that’s why the relationship between the texts and the transparently sounding folk music compositions is now so particularly organic, intensely inspired. Alongside Langeland, who plays from the three decks, two Norwegian trumpeters, known for their ECM records, “sing” as equal soloists Mathias Eick and a saxophonist Trygve Seim.

Jazz / Album

Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra: Family. We Jazz. ★★★★

Norwegian the drummer Gard Nilssen the great Scandinavian Supersonic Orchestra has so many musicians and different musical instruments that it would take up almost this entire space to list them. So let’s just say: there are six different saxophones, there are three different clarinets, and there are two trumpets, two trombones, three double basses (!) and three drum sets (!!). That’s why the sound created by the seventeen musicians is often intoxicating and, in the long run, above all intoxicating – as the name suggests, hypersonic, at least metaphorically. The closest point of comparison would be the Swedish Fire, which also performed in Finland, and aims for similar tones and effects! An orchestra where Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra stands out together. Despite the wild soloist breaks, its polyrhythmic jazz is strongly melodic, always returning to swing. Recorded at a concert a year ago Family is a link in a much longer chain, part of a larger family.