March 19, 2024
Disc review | Justin Timberlake floats in his comfort zone for over an hour

March 19, 2024
Everything I Thought It Was returns the singer-actress to the core of her solo career, but the result is hardly suitable even as background music.

Pop / Album

Justin Timberlake: Everything I Thought It Was RCA.

★★

As a child star and who took off from the Nsync boy band to his solo career Justin Timberlake seemed unstoppable in the first decade of the 21st century.

Justified-debut (2002) presented like an entertaining adaptation of the new millennium About Michael Jackson. Futuresex/Lovesounds (2006) fascinatingly tested the receptivity of the mainstream with its production that even leaned towards the avant-garde.

The year 2013 The 20/20 Experience was the biggest success of the year in the US, but the spirit had begun to fade. Helsinki Hall the following year concert still remembered as one of Pasila's most impressive.

On Friday in print Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake's first album in six years and only his second in eleven years. A confusing previous album Man of the Woods (2018) has become a joke in the industry: the boot of the loggersexual sank into the swamp.

Now Timberlake has returned to his trademark sound, where the smoothness of contemporary R&B and pop is combined with hooky rhythms. A few faster disco numbers make up the generally lazy whole.

The eighteen-song album measures an extraordinary hour and seventeen minutes. The strange scale is indeed the album's most notable, albeit questionable achievement in context. When Timberlake finally opens the door, the room fills with laughter.

I'm ringing despite the distant pleasantness, the songs don't care about trying to hurtle back into the charts or to be taken seriously. The result sounds like a lackluster drift and recycling of own mannerisms without a sharp enough angle and theme.

A wild leap back into Timberlake's comfort zone produces indifferent, at most passable background music. Nsync's contribution in the penultimate song of the album also remains detached.

