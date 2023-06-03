Disc review | Isac Elliot’s first album in Finnish is an empty day’s pötö

The pop star’s new record is like Tesla – it thinks it’s stylish, even though the details are flaky and the design is cheap and plastic, writes critic Oskari Onninen.

Isac Elliot: It happened how it happened. Def Jam.

of Isac Elliott the first Finnish-language album is a no-brainer, but he has still succeeded in the most difficult.

The child star who performed in English was able to be reborn as a pop singer singing in Finnish, who is successful in such a way that she will surely continue to be popular without even trying, because that’s the kind of country Finland is.

Isac Elliot knows that himself.

“We can’t lose anymore, no matter what,” reads the album’s first chorus.

The big hit that came out a year ago was really enough for the transformation 20 min. The best thing about the song was the silent conditional of its chorus: “I don’t mind when 20 people pick you up from the stadium”.

With a detail, the song was turned from Ferrari inflection into fantasy, which was underlined even more at the end: “And baby, we can go anywhere, anywhere”.

The followed by a bunch of other singles, the compilation of which What ever happens for the most part it is. The album sounds like what these covers look like.

by Vinny Holmberg in the beautifully toned photos, the boy flaunts the nouveau riche comedic style. The still lifes are annoying in their stupid stiffness: Look if there are Kauniainen here The Weeknd?

Likewise, the album is like an empty shell of pop stardom.

Individual pieces, Still awake, Pay what you pay and Lowkey are pop hits that qualify as Finnish, but when listened to in record format What ever happens is a place free of creativity. Its lack of inspiration can be heard in the self-repeating melodies and in the tempos that underline the even thickness of the album, song after song, screwed to 120-130 beats per minute.

Halfway through Arguing-slovari stands out, because from its melodies you can immediately see that the production duo Los Rollos, who wrote the other album with Isac Elliot, have not been involved.

Marked as main author Aino Morko or Plush. However, the song’s chorus is like a rippskoulu virtta, which is admittedly a bit tragic for a record that wants to be cool as much as What ever happens.

A mega star The Weeknd has played a cool nihilistic character in his music, for whom nothing matters, but music is, after all, quality work.

When Gran’s The Weeknd tries the same, music seems to mean the least to him. Two-song’s social porn cellos remind me even of the dictionaries of the band Kwan, which is not particularly known for its elegant arrangements.

Isac Elliot is the Tesla of Finnish pop: a classy and stylish status symbol as it is, even though everything is a little torn here and there and the design is clunky, cheap and plastic.

But does it matter. We can’t lose anymore.