Disc review | “Flashed beer mug”: Eminem’s spoken novelty gets one star from the HS critic

Disc rating|Can the textual world of an entire album be put behind the “it was a flap” cover?

Rap, hip hop / album

Eminem: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Interscope records.

★

New album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) the only single Houdini took Eminem’s or by Marshall Mathers to the top of the Spotify charts in both Finland and the world immediately after its release on the last day of May.

Houdini played the Detroit rapper’s memorable and biggest hit Without Men with lyrics. Guess who’s back, back again.

Eminem’s understated and shocking alter ego made a final comeback with the single. But was it necessary? The joke feels so old already.

It seems absurd that Eminem has now released an entire album about it.

His part get feminists, transgenders, gays, many oppressed minorities. The open-mouthed Slim does not understand the diversity of gender and represents a conservative world of thought anyway. He doesn’t understand the restriction of his freedom of speech, so he has to rant.

Corrected his gender Caitlyn Jenner gets so many insults on his neck on the record that the steak feels personal. And Jenner probably can’t beat the equivalent.

Trump and the cancel culture are glimpsed. Examining the world of lyrics feels like touching a porcupine. Even though the topics are titillating, Eminem comes across as bundled and simplified in his message quite a bit.

It is good to take a critical look at the Cancel culture, as it sometimes judges the innocent too early. However, even good thoughts are crushed under provocation in Eminem’s lyrics.

Maybe Dr. Dren the watchful eye in the studio made the man keep the n-words inside. Or perhaps he has realized that he is standing on the shoulders of brown culture.

On the other hand, racism is exactly what he should have been rapping about. Trump is making his rise in the polls and the country is in political chaos. Eminem confuses more and leaves the real opinions unsaid.

Houdini’s popularity tells the unfortunate statistics that there really is a demand for this music. Eminem is the most successful rapper of all time, whose machine gun-like rapping is recognized by almost everyone in Western countries. You either like it – or when the same angry rant has gone on for too long, you start to hate it at some point.

Can the textual world of an entire album be put behind the “it was a flap” cover? Can I say anything then?

The role-playing game of the white straight man had its golden years at the turn of the Millennium, but now it feels like a pint of beer, in which someone has put a few straws.

Enthusiasm is aroused by the skill of Dr. Dre rolling on big west coast drum breaks Lucifer. The text is also understandable. On some meta level, Eminem seems to be criticizing himself.

Good Slim Shady! He comes out of the portal from the beginning of the 2000s to the present day, but he doesn’t know how to talk behind people’s backs, like the normie. The provocative rhymes had to be put on the record.

The album finds its place among those who are already deeply into Eminem fandom. It mainly annoys others.