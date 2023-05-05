Disc review | Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular artists of our time, and now he’s freed himself from the burden of chart pop

Sheeran does “taylorswifts” on his new, stripped-down album. The collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner has created a pleasantly breathable trail.

Album, pop

Ed Sheeran: – .Asylum/Atlantic. ★★★

by Ed Sheeran last summer Olympic Stadium concert proved what true fans already knew, but which is easily drowned out by the commercially colored image of one of the most popular music artists of our time.

In life, Sheeran seemed to be not only an incredibly skilled musician and a great entertainer, but also a genuinely nice guy.

Personality with the fifth actual album, which was released on Friday, rises commendably past the previous show of skill or stylistic gibberish that tossed in different directions. The album, titled Minus Sign, is said to be the last in Sheeran’s “mathematical” album series.

The album was produced and composed by The National band Aaron Dessnerwhich is remembered for its great results among Sheeran’s friends Taylor Swift’s in the cases of two folk albums.

Sheeran can be said to have now made his own “swifts”, i.e. to have freed his music from the compulsive list-pop rocking and banging burden. A new kind of fresh strength has flowed into the place.

“ The songs sound like liberated hopes

Transfer can be especially welcome in Sheeran’s case, because unlike Swift, who drew from Americana and pure chart pop, the R&B tones in Sheeran’s basically simple songwriting music have tasted like superficial chirping – like a strained backdoor to the instruments of the widest possible audience.

Narrativeness and sensitivity, which sound like nature, now emerge freely. The songs, winged by moderate string arrangements and machine rhythms, glow with thoughtful richness in a rare way.

Although a mega producer Max Martin’s assisted by Eyes Closed hit makes a compromise in its catchiness with a stripped-down line, the song has been made to fit into a stylistic whole.

Delightful it is also worth noting that Sheeran and Dessner have not set out to slavishly repeat The National’s mannerisms, despite the familiar elements and glimpses. From this point of view, the result can be considered even more successful than the Swift records produced by Dessner.

Sheeran is said to have written thirty songs for the album in a month. As a continuation of the album’s 14 songs, the bonus version offers four additional songs.

The musician star has been in the headlines recently for what he just won plagiarism controversy because of. He has said that he has faced big changes and dramatic turns in recent years, such as his wife’s cancer and the death of a friend. In spite of this, the songs sound like liberated hope.

Minus ie – it sounds like a work that might become very close to those who delve into it.

This is purely a prediction, as this review was written quickly based on two listens due to the label’s strict pre-listening line.