Disc review | Anohni is the greatest interpreter of our time, whose novelty is a continuation of Marvin Gaye’s social criticism

Anohn’s new album is placed in the continuum of socially critical Soul, and his Johnsons band sounds like tightly stretched silk, writes critic Oskari Onninen.

Anohni and the Johnsons: My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross. Rough Trade.

★★★★

Typical a way to get to know each other To Anohn recently it was the year 2005 I Am a Bird Now -album and lets his feet go under him in the second second of the album, when Anohni starts singing with his voice, which was still unheard of at the time.

My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross is his first studio album with the Johnsons in 13 years, and it’s also musically haunting, but without the wow effects.

In Johnsons’ sparse playing, you can finally hear the same effortless precision as in the band’s live performances recorded for no less than two consecutive albums (2012 and 2014). The band sounded like tightly stretched silk. Can’t– and Rest-songs it lets go wilder than ever. The guitar sound has tremolo and honey.

Anohni, on the other hand, is, knowing the hyperbole, the greatest interpreter of our time.

Of course it’s no coincidence that the album’s first track and comeback single It Must Change runs at exactly the same tempo and just as relaxed in the rear as Marvin Gaye the beginning of the 1971 socially critical classic album What’s Going On.

In the accompanying lyrics, Anohni mentions a song from the same album Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)in which Gaye sings about oil-ravaged seas, dying animals and birds, and refers to God with the feminine pronoun she.

Anohni updates these merciless themes. of the New York Times in a recent interview, he said that the patriarchy created and worships “the theology of the end of the world”, that technology is a “vocational destiny” and that Abrahamic religions are driving the “oblivion and genocide” of trans people. Adam and Eve are “fake news”.

The album is still not as literal as the electronic previous album Hopelessness (2016) was. That’s when Anohni sang about the climate disaster, drones and disappointment with Obama.

“It’s time to feel what’s really happening,” he described the new theme to NYT. Emphasis on the word feel.

The old one I Am a Bird Now -album’s elegy and exceptionality have only deepened as the AIDS-ravaged landscape of New York queer art has brightened around Anohn’s voice, of which the album is already an inescapable part.

Over the years, Anohni has made versions of even the most worn-out classics Knocking on Heaven’s Door, Imagine and I Will Survive and made them touching in a whole new way.

My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross is equally aware of its context and even boldly settles into black soul, esp Nina Simonen and Gayen What’s Going On to the continuum, into music about the oppression of minorities, but above all about resistance.

But activism is in Anohn’s production between the lines, in interviews and as historical arcs. The art itself always takes precedence over it.