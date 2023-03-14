There legal dispute ongoing between the study of Disc Elysium – ZA/UM – and game producer Kaur Kender has been resolved. The ZA / UM studio has announced that Kender, who is no longer part of the team, has paid off all debts owed to him.

Furthermore, pursuant to a court order, Kender reimbursed CEO Ilmar Kompus for legal fees from the lawsuit, which was dropped in December. Additionally, he divested all of his shares in the company. “I am grateful for the years of trust and collaboration with the team that have made Disco Elysium a successful project,” said Kender. “After leaving my full-time role, I filed a lawsuit which, after seeing the facts, I realized was wrong.”

It all started in the last months of 2022 when the allegations against Kompus by Kender, who claimed that Kompus had spent $4.8 million from company funds to become a majority shareholder in the studio. However, Kompus has paid off for the company.

“As this transaction demonstrates, open discussions are the best way to clarify misunderstandings and differences, especially when they benefit the team,” said Kompus. “We approached this matter with the collective interest of ZA/UM and our incredible team in mind and are delighted to have reached a comprehensive resolution.”

Added to this are other events: also at the end of 2022 it was revealed that three key figures in the development of Disco Elysium – Helen Hindpere, Robert Kurvitz, and Aleksander Rostov – had left the company “involuntarily”.

ZA/UM also claims that both Kurvitz and Rostov withdrew their charges for “unfair dismissal” for lack of evidence. At the same time, however, the company says it continues to face a “series of unsubstantiated allegations from former employees” and expects other claims “to be quashed after legal and factual examination”.