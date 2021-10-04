The Sharjah Social Security Fund clarified that it pays the entire pension to the participants in accordance with the cases covered by Law No. 5 of 2018 regarding social security in the Emirate of Sharjah, which organized aspects of disbursement and calculating the value of the pension.

The law defines the concept of social insurance, professional and social risks, and risks covered by the system, in addition to the stages of developing insurance protection, the social insurance umbrella, and the characteristics of the system.

The insured is entitled to a pension of 100% of the pension calculation salary for those who have completed the 35-year contribution period, which is an advantage in the Social Security Law. The Director General of the Fund, Muhammad Obaid Al Shamsi, stressed that the Social Security Law in the Emirate of Sharjah takes into account the various cases of the insured and seeks to secure decent and decent life opportunities after the end of the work period under any circumstances.

He pointed out that there are basic elements to determine the disbursement of insurance rights, including the subscription period, and they are regulated by the Social Security Law in the Emirate of Sharjah. The pension is calculated at 60% of the contribution period calculated in the Fund for those who have completed a 15-year subscription period, and are entitled to a 100% pension for those who spent 35 years of subscription .

He stressed that the contribution period is one of the important elements in calculating the insurance rights in disbursing the pension, as the pension is paid at a rate of 100% if the insured reaches a contribution period of 35 years.

He explained that the cases in which the pension is paid regardless of the period are in the event of death, total disability or medical unfitness for service, and this is proven by the Higher Medical Committee for Retirement, in addition to the entitlement to the pension at 100% when the service of the insured ends due to total disability and the termination of the insured’s service He died as a result of a work injury.





