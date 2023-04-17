Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total value of 2.74 billion dirhams, benefiting from it 1,800 male and female citizens at the emirate level.

This package includes the disbursement of housing loans and exempting low-income retirees and families of the deceased from paying housing loan dues.

The new batch of housing loans for citizens covers the city of Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain region and the Al Dhafra region. The loans also include the following housing categories: a home construction loan, a home demolition and reconstruction loan, and a home maintenance and expansion loan.

The approval of the disbursement of the first package of housing benefits for the year 2023 coincides with the approach of Eid Al-Fitr and within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to continue the development process throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to ensure the well-being of citizen families and secure their family and social stability.

These directives embody the attention that the wise leadership attaches to building a cohesive society within a positive environment that enhances the contribution to building the nation and its progress by creating the appropriate conditions to provide a decent life for citizens and achieving social stability for citizen families by ensuring that the aspirations and needs of citizens are met.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al-Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for the support given by their Highnesses in following up the affairs of citizens and achieving their aspirations in the housing sector in particular. The Emirati family and its aspirations in this regard.

In turn, His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its generous guidance, which reflects its continuous interest in providing the elements of a happy and stable life for the Emirati family.

His Excellency affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will implement the royal directives by communicating with the citizens who benefit from these directives, in order to complete the procedures for obtaining housing benefits services with ease.