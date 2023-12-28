The soil is still fresh in the cemetery of the Nur Shams refugee camp. In the land reserved for the 18 martyrs buried there since October 7, six more graves have been opened today. This Wednesday morning, Hamza (17 years old), Farez (23), Yazam (23) and Adham (23), four cousins ​​from the Fatmawi family, were just buried. Next to them lie their friends Ahmad Hamarshi and Ahmed Issa (both 19 years old). A missile launched by an Israeli drone took them away while they were hanging out in the street, talking to each other and fiddling with their cell phones. They thought they were safe because the soldiers who raid this field almost every day were several kilometers away, destroying houses and cars, and arresting anyone they considered suspicious. “They were just some kids who wanted to spend some time together,” says their aunt Sara. “I wish they had done something for the Palestinian cause; Now I would be just as sad, but also proud.”

Since Hamas committed its attacks in Israeli towns near Gaza, causing 1,200 deaths, the search and capture operations of the Israeli Defense Forces in this camp, where 13,500 people live crowded together, have been constant. After two and a half long months of conflict, the pavement of its streets is completely lifted by the passage of the army's D-9 military bulldozers and in the labyrinth of narrow and steep streets several buildings have been collapsed. Since October 7, 24 people have died in clashes with soldiers. The tension between the population is constant. In the last 24 hours, the troops, with their jeeps and its excavators, have appeared on two occasions. In the second, at dawn on Wednesday, they were accompanied by the drone that killed these young people.

Just behind the cemetery, in a plot dedicated to parties, weddings and all kinds of social events, a funeral is being held this Wednesday. Ahmed Fatmawi (44 years old), the father of Hamza, the youngest of the deceased, receives in single file the neighbors who come to give him their condolences and hug him while several children distribute coffee. He has a long black beard and is wearing a military jacket. He says that his son was with his cousins ​​and his friends in front of his uncle's house when the missile fell; that he wasn't doing anything special, just hanging out with them, like every night. “After the explosion they took him away in an ambulance along with another of the injured. He was still alive, he was breathing,” says Ahmed. But the soldiers stopped the medical vehicle to inspect it on the way to the hospital, he continues. “If they hadn’t, he might still be here.”

On the outskirts of the funeral site, some children laugh and play with the bullet casings that, for weeks, they have collected almost every day from the ground. A flight of stairs of about 50 steps leads from there to the place where the attack took place. In the pavement there is still the hole left by the projectile and with which the boys play by inserting a broom handle. One meter to the right, the metal shutter of the premises in front of which the young people had gathered last night, appears completely bulged by the explosion. In front of the business, Hamza's uncle's house has its entire pink façade full of shrapnel holes.

A vehicle blown up with explosives after Israrel's incursion into the Nur Shams refugee camp. unknown

While the men continue their mourning in the open field, the women gather under cover, in a kind of communal hall with a large terrace a few hundred meters away. The children take Sara Fatmawi, 67, the aunt of four of the deceased, from the premises and sit her on the street, on a plastic chair. This woman, covered in a long black hijab that reaches to her waist, says that her nephews were normal kids, like any of those in the countryside: “They only thought about spending time with people her age. “They were neither combatants nor militants of any group.”

Then it stops in Hamza. “He was a Barcelona fan. “He really liked soccer and played and trained on the Tulkarem soccer team,” he says. “He was in the eleventh grade, although he was not a very good student, but he was so good at playing with the ball that we thought he could dedicate himself to it,” he adds. “His mother went out to get them to tell them that there was a drone, but they didn't pay attention to her. 'Nothing is going to happen to us,' they told him. 'The soldiers are at another end of the field.' The lady's tragic omen came true. Shortly after, the missile fell.

Sad and indignant, Sara says that her family comes from a small town on the outskirts of Haifa, in what is now Israel. “They stole our land, they turned us into refugees and now they come here to kill us, what does Israel want?” She continues. “I just pray to God that they face what we face and suffer the pain that we suffer,” she adds. “He who kills our children is our greatest enemy. What are all these children going to do when they grow up after what they have seen? ”She says, pointing to the group of children accompanying her. “They are just going to want to take a rifle so they can take revenge.”

Below, on the road that leads to the city of Tulkarem and that divides the countryside in half, is the house of Mohamed Odeh (35). In the previous raid on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers entered his home through a hole they made in the party wall, the wall that separates it from the building next door. “I was with my whole family in the living room when they came in. My brother, who is disabled and in a wheelchair, was taken into custody. They put a blindfold on him, threw him to the ground and shot him in the leg,” he continues. “We believe he is in some hospital in Israel, but the Red Crescent has told us they don't know anything about him.”

Mohamed Odeh, with his father, in his house that the military blew up with explosives on Tuesday in Nur Shams. MANUEL ALTOZANO

The military told Mohamed that they knew that explosives were being built in that building. “They searched the entire house, but they found nothing,” says this man, who denies that he is a member of any Palestinian faction. “Then they took us all out of the house, 13 family members in total. “They put explosives inside and blew it up in front of us.” A few meters from his house there is a mess of iron and loose parts, remains of what until yesterday was another neighbor's car. The soldiers also placed charges on it and blew it up.

After two days of hell, the residents of Nur Shams expect a new attack this morning. A group of children have warned that military bulldozers and various jeeps of the army, were loading fuel in an Israeli settlement neighboring the refugee camp. In the cemetery, in the corner designated for martyrs, just in case, the gravediggers have already dug a new hole.

