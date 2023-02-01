According to the president, the case was “cultivated” in the name of an “authoritarian project of power”

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023) that the January 8 attacks on the seats of Powers were caused by disbelief in politics and cultivated in the name of an authoritarian project of power.

Lula spoke in the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, one of the places vandalized by extremists. The Court held the opening session of the work of the Judiciary in the year. It is the 1st plenary session since the attacks.

According to the President of the Republic, the 8th of January was “hardest test of Brazilian democracy since the 1988 Constitution”.

“On that January 8th, violence and hatred showed their most absurd face, terror. It was not an episode born by spontaneous generation, but cultivated in successive attacks against the law and the Constitution with the objective of sustaining an authoritarian project of power”said Lula.

He did not mention his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but it is to him that the petista refers when he talks about a project of power.

The extremists who attacked the headquarters of the Powers in Brasilia are from the same groups that did not accept Bolsonaro’s defeat in the election and started to camp in front of barracks calling for a military coup against Lula.

“Never again should anyone dare to doubt the policy in this country or discredit the policy. What happened in this country was the result of disbelief in politics by the Brazilian people.”he declared.

The petista also made a nod to the National Congress, where his political group is a minority.

“What we have to be aware of is that people may not like the National Congress, but it is the result of the amount of information and humor on voting day. So we have to respect it and only change it 4 years later when there is a next election”he said.

Lula praised the Supreme Court’s performance in the case.

“This Court acted, and continues to act, to identify and hold accountable for their crimes those who savagely attacked the will of the ballot box. History will record and recognize this heroic page of the Brazilian Judiciary”he declared.

Court President Rosa Weber said judges will not be intimidated by the attacks. Read the minister’s speech in full.

the ceremony

This was the 1st session in the plenary of the STF after the January 8 attacks. At the beginning of the event, a video of the “Unshaken Democracy” campaign was shown. The play, produced by TV Justiça, shows scenes of the attacks.

The event was scheduled for 10am but started about 20 minutes later. Authorities began to arrive around 9:30 am through the back door of the Supreme Court.

Lula arrived at 9:57 am accompanied by his wife, Janja Lula da Silva. The vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), arrived at 4:46 am with his wife, Lu Alckmin.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), at 10 am sharp. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, went up the stairs of the STF at 9:36 am.

Members of the judiciary and other areas of power also attended. For example, the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas. Also the former President of the Republic Jose Sarney (MDB).

The presence of authorities outside the Judiciary at this ceremony is common. This year, however, it has an extra meaning. Politicians seek to show support for the Supreme Court after the January 8 attacks.

On the following day, Lula, ministers and governors left the Planalto Palace and walked across Praça dos Três Poderes to go to the STF in a show of support.