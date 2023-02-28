step budgetFrom this morning at 10.00 am it is possible again a so-called Step budget to request. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for 1000 euros for further training, provided that they do not receive state pension. The program must also be registered in the Stap register. The rules have been tightened considerably this round to prevent misuse of the subsidy. Yet there is already a lot of criticism, including from Volt leader Laurens Dassen: “This is completely ridiculous.”

With the Stap budget, working people and jobseekers aged 18 and older can choose from more than 100,000 courses at 1,326 trainers, both public and private. The budget is mainly intended for people who would normally not be so quick to retrain and retrain.

Abuse

The courses are tested by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. But this turned out not to be completely watertight. Many course providers benefited greatly from the STAP subsidy for a long time. Some trainers are said to use tricks to claim as much money as possible from the government. As a result, the subsidy pot will run out sooner and fewer people will be able to follow a course. Many educators go for the maximum yield as soon as the government pays. For example, discounts on courses disappear when the government pays, all extras are ticked and prices go up.

The CNV union previously called the scheme well-intentioned but poorly developed. It is now more difficult to commit abuse. Since the start of the STAP scheme, more than 2700 programs have already been removed from the register. And in the coming period, research will continue to be carried out into hundreds of study programmes. This is necessary because programs do not always comply with the rules for paying out the Stap budget. The government does not want to subsidize training that later turns out not to meet the conditions.

For that reason, the so-called 'January period' was skipped and applications are only possible again from today. The total budget of 160 million euros available for next year will remain the same.

Inappropriate revenue model

The government took the criticism to heart and does not want the budget to be used as an ‘inappropriate revenue model’. Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs) reported to the House that it financed ‘candy trips’ and courses that were not at all aimed at the labor market. Quality marks have now been introduced for trainers to demonstrate that they meet the Stap requirements.

It is also being examined whether the budget can only be used in sectors with shortages, such as ICT, education, healthcare or technology. Finally, there is now a maximum number of awards per study programme. This should prevent Stap from being used as a revenue model.

Yet even now it appears that people can register for a number of special courses, such as ‘tasting beer’, ‘Become a Reiki Master’ and ‘discover healing scents‘. Volt leader Laurens Dassen is very excited about this. ‘Completely ridiculous: you can still get 1000 euros of tax money if you want to do an aromatherapy course, despite our widely accepted motion that this should stop. This has to change,” the political leader tweeted. ‘The Netherlands is dying for hands on beds, wrenches, installation of solar panels and heat pumps, not smoldering incense sticks or ice baths.’

Possible long queue

More than 200,000 people have benefited from the scheme so far. Interest is also high on Tuesday morning. The UWV site on which the budget must be requested is overloaded. Some applicants are notified that they have to wait more than an hour before they can be admitted. Others get an error message. In the previous round in November, tens of thousands of people were ready at the start of the applications. After a few hours, the budget was no longer available, even though people were still waiting in line.

After today, there are still five new moments when people can qualify for the STAP scheme. People can apply for the subsidy with a maximum of 1000 euros once a year. The largest group consists of working people between 30 and 40 years old (one third of the applicants), about one fifth is over 50 years old. The UWV hopes that applications will mainly come from the MBO sector and from people over the age of 50. See also Aboutaleb withdrew report due to elections

According to the CNV trade union, the Netherlands is facing an increasing shortage of qualified personnel. Work is changing faster and 85 percent of workers indicate that their work has changed in the past ten years, according to research by the union. A STAP course can give Dutch people who want something different a step in the right direction.

What is the Stap budget? For your own career, it is wise to keep abreast of all innovations in the sector and to continue to develop yourself. But taking a course or training costs money. To help working people and job seekers, the government has created the Stap budget (Stimulation of the Labor Market Position). With this budget, every Dutch person from the age of 18 (until the state pension age) can apply for a maximum of 1000 euros for a course. The condition for using the budget is that you live in the Netherlands. You do not need to have Dutch nationality. In principle, anyone can use this. It does not matter whether you already have a job or not, are an entrepreneur or live on a Wajong benefit. A STAP registration certificate is required with the application. The program arranges this when you register. With this you can go to the UWV to prove that you are actually going to follow the training.



