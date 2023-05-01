The controversial arrest of Inez Weski further strains relations between the Public Prosecution Service and the legal profession. A few think that Weski is treated disproportionately. “A figurehead of the legal profession in isolation, how much further can we go?”
Sebastiaan Quekel, Chiel Timmermans, Raymond Boere
Latest update:
6:31 pm
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Disbelief #among #top #lawyers #Inez #Weski #Flickering #68yearold #woman #restriction #horrible
Leave a Reply