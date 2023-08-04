A member of parliament from GroenLinks was evacuated in Slovenia on Friday because of the storm that is currently plaguing the country. Lisa Westerveld (41) from Nijmegen, together with her brother, was at a campsite of the multi-day MetalDays festival, which was wiped out by the extreme rainfall. “We still can’t go anywhere.”



Sebastiaan Quekel, Chiel Timmermans



04-08-23, 18:06

In 24 hours, northern Slovenia received an amount of rain that normally falls in a whole month. Villages were closed off from the outside world by the storm, campers (also from the Netherlands) washed up from campsites and two compatriots aged 52 and 19 even died after they were probably struck by lightning during a mountain trip in that area.

GroenLinks politician Lisa Westerveld, who entered the Chamber with a lot of preferential votes in both 2017 and 2021, found herself in the eye of the storm on Thursday evening. “It has gone completely wild,” she says from the hotel where she and hundreds of other visitors have been received.

“It rained all day yesterday. Continuously. Me and my brother joked: the rain has to stop sometime, right? It was really bizarre to see.” At the height of the storm, Westerveld was standing in one of the tents on the festival grounds. She stayed there late into the night, because she didn’t dare go back to her own tent in the pouring rain.

Boiling river

The heavy rains have caused flooding and mud and debris avalanches around the festival site. It was only in the early morning that calm returned to the air somewhat. ,,I walked back around 06:00 and actually knew immediately that things were wrong”, says Westerveld. “The whole campsite had turned into a swirling river. There was running water everywhere you looked. It was then clear to us that the last day of the festival could not take place. The party was over.” See also Somali troops end bloody hostage situation at Mogadishu . hotel

Little was left of Westerveld’s tent. “Everything was soaked. soaking wet. All my clothes are unusable. I’m sitting here now in my little brother’s hoody and sweatpants. I have nothing else for the rest.” In the hotel where she and the other ‘metalheads’ have been taken care of, there is a resigned atmosphere, she says. ,, Of course everyone is a bit shocked, but what is especially striking is that everyone is incredibly helpful and sweet. Everyone is ready for each other. Villagers have brought out their tractors to pull some cars out of the mud, including ours.”

Westerveld, rock lover in heart and soul, is a seasoned visitor to Metaldays. ,,I am here for the tenth time, and this year for the first time at the new location. It really is a beautiful place. A kind of holiday resort, but little of that is now left.” The question remains whether Westerveld can go home this weekend. “The road leading to the highway is closed. So we can’t leave. That’s annoying, but the most important thing is that we’re safe and well. My thoughts go out to the two Dutchmen who lost their lives. Terrible.”

According to the Slovenian police, the two Dutchmen were 52 and 19 years old and made a trip near a mountain in the north of the country. It is not clear what caused their death, they may have been struck by lightning.

Completely swallowed up

Slovenia has been very popular among Dutch tourists for years. Rick van der Zweth and his girlfriend from Utrecht were also pitching their tent in Ljubno after two weeks of camping in Slovenia, when the river suddenly rose at lightning speed past their campsite. “We were a bit higher on the hill ourselves, but below us the rest of the campsite has been completely swallowed up. There were only tents, many Dutch and Germans. There is nothing left to see, everything has been washed away.”

The holidaymakers were warned by campsite staff around two o’clock on Thursday night. “People woke up, looked out of their tent and were suddenly completely surrounded by water,” says Van der Zweth. “It all happened so fast. There was also panic among the staff: ‘Do we have everyone? Or was someone taken by the water?’ That turned out not to be the case. Some were able to quickly pack a bag, but they had to leave their tent, sleeping bags and other belongings behind.”



Boiling mass

The camping guests slept in cars in the parking lot on Thursday night. The next day the roads turned out to be blocked; by water on one side and boulders on the other. Everyone then crossed the mountain on foot and was taken care of in a school building, says Van der Zweth. He himself is in a hostel with his girlfriend: ,,But we had to leave the car behind, I’m still a bit nervous about that. Will it still be there tomorrow?”



The couple has not been afraid, but the force of nature has made an impression on them. ,, Such a river looks calm from the surface, but it is one swirling mass. Entire trees floated in, boulders, I even saw a refrigerator passing by. But the mayor who welcomed us said something nice: ‘Nature does to us what we do to nature.’ That’s exactly how it is, of course.” See also Climate activism in Cologne Cathedral - two injured

A little further along the same river Savina, Wilbert Huls camped with his partner and children. That campsite of the Zwolle family was also partly washed away. “People were warned because their tent suddenly floated on the water. I spoke to someone who was standing there with his tent. He had taken his pants and his car keys, but he had to leave the rest behind. Even the passports were still in the tent.”

The family itself was in a safer part of the campsite with a folding trailer. When the water subsided very briefly, Huls and his family were able to quickly drive over the flooded access road by car, they are now staying in a hotel. The folding truck remained behind. “I think it is still there. Otherwise, it’s just material. The most important thing is that we ourselves are safe.”

Travel advice

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has added a warning to the travel advice for Slovenia. There is a high risk of more flooding and landslides. “The situation can change quickly. Roads, including main roads, are not passable for traffic in several places.’ Travelers are advised to follow directions from local authorities and to monitor media reports. Despite the warning, the travel advice remains green.

