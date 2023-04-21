suspicious deathsA 30-year-old nurse from Roden (Drenthe) has been arrested because he is suspected of being involved in the death of several corona patients in the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen, where he worked. According to a relative of one of the deceased, the investigation revolves around 24 deaths.



Apr 20 2023

The suspect, Theo V., was arrested last Monday. He has worked for the Wilhelmina Hospital since October 2019, before that for a year at the Martini Hospital in Groningen and before that for a year at the University Medical Center Groningen. He also did an internship in Germany.

Detention extended

The deaths in question are all from the period March 2020 to May 2022, the corona pandemic. V. was a nurse at the hospital at the time, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports. It is unclear how many deaths this concerns. Justice only wants to say that it concerns several patients. His pre-trial detention was extended by two weeks on Thursday afternoon.

A relative of one of the deceased people from the study says that there are 24 deaths involved in the study. “My father passed away in hospital in April 2020. So we thought of pneumonia as a result of corona. There was still a lot unclear at the time, it was the beginning of the pandemic. Now three years later yesterday the police suddenly called my 72-year-old mother with this news. We are still reeling from the emotion.” See also WC skiing | Finland was sixth in the combined historic World Cup mixed competition



Quote

You assume that your father is safe in the hospital, but three years later you suddenly hear this from the police Heir

“I am really angry that they are doing this by phone, I have let them know that. But I have heard from the officers that there are 24 deaths that they are investigating. Of course we asked how that man did that, but they can’t say anything about that yet. It is also not certain that my father was killed by that man, but the fact that he is in the investigation means that something is going on. No, I have no idea who the suspect is either. You assume that your father is in good hands in a hospital, you are not concerned with who is walking around. But this will have consequences for the hospital, we are figuring out what steps we can take.”

Theo V. – who worked in the lung department where corona patients were treated – was brought before the examining magistrate on Thursday. He is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer for the time being. All those involved in this case have been notified. It is far from clear whether the man will actually be prosecuted for all the deaths that are now being investigated.

“The arrest has shocked us,” says the board of directors of the hospital, where 1,800 people work. The board speaks of a ‘serious suspicion’ against an individual employee.

Notification made

The criminal investigation began after a report from the hospital. “Further investigation must reveal exactly what happened. This requires great care,’ says the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the WZA, a report was received that prompted ‘immediate action to be taken’. “We appreciate that the reporter has shared concerns and information with us. We immediately took the report seriously and took the necessary steps. A first important step was to deactivate the employee who is the subject of the report. In this way, the behavior from the report could not be continued.”

After an internal investigation, a report was made to the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate, which again called in the police. The police and the Public Prosecution Service understand that the arrest raises questions. “However, due to the restrictions imposed on the suspect, we are unable to share more information at this time. In addition, this could harm the research.’

Exterior of the Wilhelmina Hospital. A 30-year-old man has been arrested because he is suspected of involvement in the death of patients in the hospital during the corona pandemic © ANP



The WZA also says that it deliberately shares little information. “We do have an eye for the well-being of our employees and any patients or surviving relatives involved. In the coming period, we will mainly focus, together with the police, on collecting facts.”

The Patient Federation of the Netherlands says that the impact of the events in the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen will be great for relatives, patients and hospital staff.

The hospital has opened a phone number for patients with questions. Also is one document put online with frequently asked questions and answers.

The man worked at the hospital during the pandemic (March 2020 – May 2022). © Getty Images/iStockphoto

