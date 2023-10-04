There are several secretaries of state and high-level officials who are presenting their resignation and causing a disbandment in the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorbecause they leave looking to be gubernatorial candidates from their states of origin.

Rocío Nahle, the energy secretary whose priority task was to complete the construction of the Dos Bocas refinerywill compete for the governorship of Veracruz, Ricardo Sheifield, the director of PROFECOhe is running as a pre-candidate for governor of Guanajuato, and the head of FONATUR, Javier May, is among the candidates to govern Tabasco, while soon Ignacio Mier could leave the leadership of the Morena bench to go compete in Puebla.

The controversial Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, competes for the leadership of Mexico City and now the president needs to Lopez Obrador rearm the chess table by designating the officials who are leaving while the senior management of Brunette They have already done the first screening and left 4 semi-finalists on the list of those who will compete in each state through the survey method.

Brunette governs 6 of the 9 states in which there will be elections in the 2024 and in theory he has the possibility of winning again and even taking away the BREAD already Brunette some states such as: Jalisco, Querétaro and Yucatán and that overflows passions within the party, but in practice nothing is written and there may still be surprises in the contest.

The one who remains firm in her position and has become the president’s strong arm is the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde. In Sinaloa she has not yet taken over.

Potpourri. The weather forecasts are contradictory, since while on the one hand the population is called to prepare for the possibility of abundant rains falling in the main cities of Sinaloa, due to the proximity of the tropical storm Lidia in the Pacific Ocean that could become in hurricane. On the other hand, it is predicted that we will simply resign ourselves to the fact that during the current hot season it will not rain, that we will have to wait for the rains at the end of this year and the beginning of next year. Let’s see who hits it.

WITHOUT WATER. Today the supply of drinking water to the port of Topolobampo, the Plan de Guadalupe ejido, Campo Estrada and Paredones will be suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. because staff JAPAMA will replace the lightning separation of the Topolobampo water treatment plant. Meanwhile, we continue at the “Orange traffic light” and the manager of JAPAMA, Bernardo Cárdenas, calls on users and the entire population to save water and not throw garbage into the canals that carry the liquid to the water treatment plants.

EMBARGOES. On notice there is no deception, the director of revenue, Juan Garibaldi, warns estate lieutenants that nearly 800 homes and businesses that are foreclosed could be auctioned off before the end of the year if they do not pay their property tax debts.

SCHOLARSHIPS. The bomb thunders in the UAIM, with virtual degree students protesting because they have not received their scholarships. There is excessive enrollment.

“We must take care of the water to avoid testing it”: Bernardo Cárdenas, manager of JAPAMA.

