Nightmare Sunday

From pole position to sixth place finish. The United States Grand Prix couldn’t have gone worse for Charles Leclerc, who after the pole position achieved on Friday and the third place achieved in yesterday’s Sprint race today experienced the most disappointing day of his weekend. Already from the start the race of the Monegasque from Ferrari appeared to be uphill, with Norris who burned him at the start, relegating him to second position at the entrance to turn 1. Then, even before his only pit stop, the red #16 was passed on track by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Disastrous strategy

However, the question of strategies did not go down well with Leclerc. While all the other leading drivers made two stops, in fact, the Ferrari wall imposed a single stop on him. However, it was soon realized that the move had been spectacularly wrong. In fact, in the second half of the race the Cavallino standard bearer became a sort of mobile chicane, slipping further and further back, until finishing sixth. Leclerc’s frustration therefore became visible on the radio.

The outburst towards Marcos

The 26-year-old from the Principality has repeatedly expressed his annoyance at the strategy adopted (“Plan C is ruining my race, it’s too late now“) and highlighted how his tires were totally ruined at the end. However, the real outburst towards his track engineer, Xavier Marcos, came after the checkered flag. “I couldn’t do better with this strategy. I think I’ve optimized everything“, commented the Monegasque. “You managed the tires well“, Marcos tried to cheer him up. Leclerc, however, did not like it: “It doesn’t matter when we have such a shitty result“.

Team order executed

Furthermore, at the moment of the overtaking suffered by Carlos Sainz, it should be noted that theorder to cede the position to the Spaniard, without fighting. Leclerc initially did not like this decision at all, calling for explanations after the race. But then the #16 accepted the reasons given by the team, who wanted to at least protect Sainz from Perez’s comeback. What certainly wasn’t digested was the strategic choice. Leclerc, after his outburst, left the car without following the ‘switching off’ instructions given to him by Marcos and did not even want to know the final summary of the placings. In view of Mexico there will be a lot to discuss within the Maranello team.