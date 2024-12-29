The year 2024 could not have ended worse for the Dallas Mavericks: in addition to the injury to Luka Doncic, who will be out of action for at least a month and will miss 15 games, the sanctions for Naji Marshall and PJ Washington are now added. suspended with four and one gamerespectively, for the fight with Jusuf Nurkic.

This has been decided by the NBA, which also announced in the early hours of this Sunday the suspension of the Phoenix Suns’ Bosnian forward for the next three games. Neither Nurkic nor Marshall nor Washington will receive their salary while his suspension lasts.

The sanction, imposed by NBA director of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, comes after the incident between the three players occurred during the third quarter of the clash between the Mavericks and the Suns early last Saturday.

With 9:02 on the clock and Dallas controlling the score, Nurkic and Marshall faced each other after an offensive foul by the Suns player. The Bosnian then slapped Marshall on the head, who responded with a punch in the face of his rival. In the midst of chaos, PJ Washington he pushed Nurkic to the ground. All three players were ejected from the game with technical fouls.

The NBA has also revealed that Marshall also “tried to confront Nurkic in a hostile way in the hallway outside the locker room” after being sent off from the game.