The debut of the film based on the video game series Borderlands It was awful, to put it mildly. Eli Roth’s film did not convince either critics or audiences, among underwhelming box office receipts and rivers of negative reviews on the web. As if the situation wasn’t already unpleasant, to make it worse and add a pinch of grotesque to the whole thing Uwe Boll arrived, according to whom he could have made a better film.

From what pulpit?

Boll is a director famous above all for his disastrous video game adaptations into films. Some of his works are so bad that they have become cult. We owe him, among others, the film Postal, the Far Cry and the horrendous Alone in The Dark, which earned him nominations for two awards as “Worst Director” (he won only one).

Earlier this week, Boll shared Borderlands box office numbers on X, commenting, “Ha ha. My R-rated movies made more than this. Now you guys wish I had directed it.”

Boll’s statement turned out to be a blunderimmediately exposed as a liar when a commentator pointed out that Alone in the Dark opened with $2.8 million, grossing $12.6 million overall. House of the Dead, on the other hand, opened with $5.5 million with a final gross of $13.8 million, and Bloodrayne opened with $1.5 million, with a final gross of $3.6 million. In short, we are not exactly talking about record numbers and, above all, they are not numbers higher than those of Borderlands.

Boll then doubled down by explaining that his films grossed more thanks to illegal downloads. According to what he said, they were downloaded a total of 41 billion times. Yes, he said 41 billion. Of course, he didn’t show anything to prove his claim.

Regardless, it can’t be nice for someone who worked on the Borderlands movie to be made fun of by someone like him.