American scientists predicted cataclysms in the Arctic due to lightning, which will increase as a result of climate change. Their research was published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change. TASS…

Scientists from the University of California suggested that the number of fires in the region could sharply increase, but were unable to provide accurate predictions about the consequences of the phenomenon. They studied the role of lightning in fires in Alaska in 2015 and 2019, and also analyzed data from NASA satellites. Climatologists have created a computer model to predict changes in lightning frequency as temperatures rise and as a result of other manifestations of global warming.

According to them, if greenhouse gas emissions grow at the current rate, by the end of the 21st century, lightning will occur in the tundra about 2.5 times more often, and in the taiga – by 85 percent. On average, additional degrees of global warming can increase the frequency of lightning by about 40 percent in the tundra and 25 percent throughout the Arctic.

As experts warned, fires can not only cause drastic changes in ecosystems in the Arctic, but also contribute to an increase in temperatures, and, consequently, accelerate the melting of permafrost in the upper soil layers.